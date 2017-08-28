 
Industry News





"Mahesh Kale to play Bay Area "Homecoming" Concert, September 16th, 2018"

Mahesh Kale - Live in Concert: Sur Niragas Ho - Pure. Soulful. Transcendent.
 
 
Listed Under

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Classical Music and Arts (ICMA) Foundation is proud to announce this very special homecoming show: "Mahesh Kale - Live in Concert: Sur Niragas Ho - Pure. Soulful. Transcendent."

A recent recipient of the National Film Award (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Film_Awards), India's equivalent of the Oscars, conferred by the President of India, Mahesh Kale will take the crowd on the musical adventure that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Endearingly called the "unlikely rock star," Kale has captivated audiences of all ages with his soulful performances that reflect an earnest reverence for the purity of the Indian classical music tradition while embracing experimentation, technology, and youthfulness. The Stanford Jazz Festival recently referred to Kale as a "worldwide phenomenon, beloved for his enchanting, reverberant voice and his unique ability to interweave classical and popular music."

Regarding the upcoming show Kale reflects, "The Bay Area has been my home for the last 12 years, and this will be my first solo concert here since receiving the National Award. It means a lot to me… this is where a lot of my creative endeavors have taken place and so I'm excited for this homecoming. It's an opportunity to share my joy with the people from whom I've gotten so much unconditional love and support."

Kale will be accompanied for this concert by a group of exceptional instrumentalists from India, and though they have performed together extensively overseas, this will be their debut performance as a group in the U.S. The troupe of artists, includes tabla players Vinayak Joshi and Vibhav Khandolkar, harmonium player Rajiv Tambe, violinist and sitarist Kedar Gulavani, and side-rhythm artist and percussionist Suryakant Surve.

The show, "Mahesh Kale Live in Concert: Sur Niragas Ho - Pure. Soulful. Transcendent." will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at 7:30pm at The Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, CA, and is being presented in collaboration with community partners Maharashtra Mandal Bay Area (MMBA), California Arts Association (CALAA), and East Bay Marathi Mandal (EBMM) and media partner Bolly 92.3 FM.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, please visit www.icmafoundation.org. Tickets also available in-person at the Flint Center Box Office, located at 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014.

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, Cupertino, CA
Ticket Prices: $100, $65, $45, $30

About Mahesh Kale
Mahesh Kale gave his first solo performance at age three, is a disciple of the legendary vocalist Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. Kale has received numerous music awards and honors throughout his career, and has been performing extensively all over the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia, the U.A.E, and Southeast Asia alongside world-class musicians including tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and the acclaimed jazz saxophonist George Brooks, to name a few. In 2015, Kale sang the playback voice for the protagonist in the Indian box-office hit musical film "Katyar Kaljat Ghusli" for which he received the prestigious National Film Award from the President of India for 2016. Its songs sparked widespread fanfare and renewed multi-generational interest in classical music.

About ICMA Foundation
Founded in 2011, ICMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded with a vision to spread the magic of Indian classical music and arts among global audiences, and share with them a slice of authentic Indian cultural heritage. Our mission is to preserve, nurture and celebrate Indian classical music through activities and projects aimed at exposing global audiences to this art form and aiding its sustainment through charitable initiatives.

Contact
Kelly Richardson
Venone Public Relations
***@venonepr.com
End
Source:ICMA Foundation
Email:***@venonepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, San Francisco, India
Industry:Music
Location:Sunnyvale - California - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Aug 28, 2017
