ArborOakland Group Continues to Expand

ArborOakland Group of Royal Oak, Michigan is excited to announce it has completed the purchase and build out of a second building to the South of its current location in Royal Oak, Michigan.
 
 
ArborOakland Group HQ
ArborOakland Group HQ
 
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Kirkland, president of ArborOakland Group, said "We have been operating out of two buildings for the past 6 years and busting at the seams in the process.  We have been using a smaller second building in Troy, Michigan for our warehousing operation; an important service to our customers. With planned capital investments as a part of our strategy, we felt there were some synergies lost and opportunities to gain by either consolidating into a larger facility or buying an additional building closer to us in Royal Oak."  The commercial real estate inventory in Southeastern Michigan, as many companies looking to expand have found, has been and continues to remain tight.

"I joined ArborOakland Group in 2010 and we were focused on commercial printing. Seven years later, we've expanded our capabilities into a full-service printing and marketing company. We've done that principally from one location with 26,000 square feet, along with our smaller warehouse. We were already in need of more space given our current growth trajectory but with the acquisitions of several companies, the most recent in February and current production investments; it was past time to expand our foot print." Kirkland had been eyeing the building next door for over a year and when the opportunity came to purchase it, "We moved fast." He said.

Dave Hamilton, Director of Operations at ArborOakland Group, said "When it came to production and warehousing, we felt proximity mattered and we are really excited with the new building being next door to our main facility. We think it further enhances our ability to service our clients. The new building gives us an additional 26,000 square feet for administrative offices, a home for our online digital services team, a letterpress studio, an expanding state-of-the-art digital printing operation which includes large format printing and an on-site warehouse."

ArborOakland Group has been operating out of 4330 Normandy Court since 1986 when the company built the on the former location of the legendary Oak Drive-In movie theater in Royal Oak. While there are no plans to conjoin the two buildings, Kirkland reports the proximity has already enhanced production collaboration on projects across the company's operation.

Kirkland said "We are excited for the future and the opportunities for both our customers and our organization. Strategically investing in new capabilities and facilities is part of our larger goal of becoming an indispensable and valuable partner to our growing customer base." http://www.arboroakland.com/

ArborOakland Group, one of Southeast Michigan's leading printing companies since 1967, is proud to call the Motor City its home and with wide-ranging print capability, help the world Speak Visually!

