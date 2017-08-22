News By Tag
What to Do in the Florida Keys
So, let's jump right into what there is to do in the Florida Keys:
• Boating. Sail the beautiful azure waters and enjoy the tropical atmosphere. Cruze over the waves on a powerboat for an exciting experience. Or, take it up a notch and have fun on a personal watercraft. If that's not your thing, then glide around on a paddleboard or kayak or canoe for a more relaxing experience.
• Surfing. We're not just talking about those well-known longboards, there are more options. Windsurfing and kitesurfing are two of the most popular. Or, take to the air a parasail, seeing the water from a bird's eye view.
• Fishing. Go ahead and throw a line in the water, then relax and watch the waves roll right from the beach. If you want more excitement, then hitch a ride on a fishing charter and go for the big fish. Reel in a super-size catch to cook fresh that night.
• Sunbathing. Visiting the Florida Keys means soaking up the sun and no trip is complete without a little sunbathing. Get your feet in the sand and absorb the warm rays while enjoying the cool breeze.
• Hiking. You don't have to go to the mountains to find the peaceful pleasure of hiking. Here in the Keys, there are plenty of hiking trails to really connect with nature and discover the true beauty of this tropical environment.
• Biking. If you'd like a little more exercise but still want to explore, hop on a bike and ride until your heart's content. (It's one of the best ways to see the Keys.)
• Sightseeing. Take a guided tour and learn about the ecosystem or go out and spot dolphins. You can even go on a self guided tour and find some wonderful surprises. It's really all up to you and you'll never know what awaits.
• Entertainment. The Florida Keys are where you'll find all sorts of entertainment. Art, live performances, and so much more are right here to enjoy to the fullest.
As you can see, when you come to the Florida Keys, you're entering into a tropical paradise.
