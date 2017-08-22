News By Tag
Proforma Incentives + Branding Earns Spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List
Local Business Makes the List of the Fastest Growing Companies
"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private businesses in America," said Brooks Roy, Co-Owner of Proforma Incentives + Branding. "Over the years, we have worked hard to provide our clients with creative solutions, exceptional customer service and the widest selection of products in the industry. Our success is due to our team and the support and resources we receive as members of the Proforma Network."
Proforma Incentives + Branding was founded in 2012 and has grown to more than $2 million in annual sales with seven employees. The company has established itself as a leader in the branding and promotional marketing industry. As a full service marketing resource, they provide clients with commercial and business printing services, packaging, promotional products, apparel, eCommerce, multimedia services and reward and incentives programs all under one roof. The company specializes in working with large enterprise accounts that have multiple locations worldwide.
Brooks and Marti are members of Proforma's highly-esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Club, a level of recognition exclusive to Proforma Owners with sales ranging from $2 million to more than $30 million.
As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma Incentives + Branding provides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted branding efforts.
The Inc. 5000 is an extension of Inc. magazine's well-known Inc. 500 rankings, which for more than 25 years has been the essential guide to the most successful entrepreneurial companies in America. Companies are ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period.
For more information about Proforma Incentives + Branding, please visit www.Proforma.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. Proforma is a leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions and has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe. This network is backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center offices located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
