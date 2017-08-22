 
August 2017
Jumping Light Years to Orphan Disease Discoveries

 
 
LAWRENCE, Mass. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubix LS is pleased to announce major strides in the development of an advanced treatment discovery platform. Project Kronos combines the attributes of a neural network with a guided learning system that results in a robust and proactive treatment targeting system, and it's a combination of software infusion into a hardware architecture.

According to Reginald Swift, CEO Rubix LS "Project Kronos has shown extraordinarily strong promise in assisting physicians and pathologists in the treatment of complex and varied diseases. The treatment protocol for many diseases is dependent on large, interrelated sets of biological variables. Kronos facilitates the analysis of these variables allowing the development of a more complete and efficacious treatment plan."

The treatment of many diseases is dependent on wide ranging patient variables and the potential interaction of drugs and biologics. The massive data sets associated with treatment decisions, makes it very difficult for physicians to effectively analyze all the variables in an effective treatment. Kronos assists care providers by extrapolating cellular deficiencies with strain traces and bridges these epidemiological data matrices. Replacing broad brush treatments which are normalized for the general population with patient specific treatment plans promises to provide great improvements in outcomes and speed of recovery.

The system architecture used in Project Kronos facilitates the analysis of large data sets in order to identify likely interactions and treatment results in a near real time environment. Current testing is being done with rare disease applications but can easily transition to more common disease types and those diseases which require extensive genetic or biome analysis.

About Rubix LS: Rubix LS is an engineering development firm focusing on innovation at what matters most, at the intersection of life and science. Whether it's developing combinatory devices for targeting rare and orphan diseases or developing systems that can transform how life can evolve around us, we're here.

For additional information please contact: Hana Tiro at htiro@rubixls.com or visit our website today https://www.rubixls.com.

