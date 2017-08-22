News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How 100 years old Lady can still have sharp memory
She used to smoke two packs of cigarettes per day for over 30 years, she did quit smoking when she was 50 years old. She loves social activities and still plays bridge twice a week in her independent living place located in Westwood. She drinks only one cup of coffee in the morning and tea during the day time. She does drink a little bit of alcohol, very small amounts in the afternoon around 4 to 5pm.
She has osteoarthritis at the age of 100 years old, which has not prevented her from walking around. She has an ongoing passion to organize women to talk about political issues. She invited Senator Elizabeth Warrant to come to Boston to give a talk when she was over 90 years old. Since, she has great passion for life and people, she keeps herself busy during the day time. At night, she loves to read books and still has good night sleep, which is one of the most important factors to keep her sharp memory.
Li Zheng, licensed acupuncturist, interviewed many 90 and 100 years old people in Boston area. She analyzed their diet, medical and family history and life style, combing the scientific research, she concluded that the five most important factors that can help you live a long, happier and healthier life: 1. Non-interrupted 6 to 8 hours of sleep. 2. Social activities. 3. Positive attitude. 4. Healthy diet. 5. Exercise. Among those 5 factors, sleep and happiness are the most important. If you want to be happy and healthy when you reach 100 years of age, you need a healthy diet and the motivation to join different activities.
To find out more please visit http://bostonchineseacupuncture.org/
Contact
Boston Chinese Acupuncture
781-449-1813
***@bostonchineseacupuncture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse