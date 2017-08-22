 
News By Tag
* Industrial Supplies
* Packaging Supplies
* Medical Supplies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Coupons
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Solon
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Labor Day Offer: 15% Smashed Down Off All Packaging, Medical & Safety Supplies' Prices Online

Good News for Businesses! Save a Huge 15% on All Packaging, Medical Supplies and Shipping Material Including Packaging Accessories at PackagingSuppliesByMail.com Hurry Up, Limited Time Offer
 
 
15% OFF Labor Day Sale
15% OFF Labor Day Sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Industrial Supplies
Packaging Supplies
Medical Supplies

Industry:
Coupons

Location:
Solon - Ohio - US

Subject:
Deals

SOLON, Ohio - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "Nothing is more exciting than a declaration of sale offer by the most essential products supplier! Packaging materials are an everyday requirement for almost all the businesses, whether it is manufacturing, retail, or service industry. We are proud to be a reliable and professional packaging supplies company and find great pleasure in announcing flat 15% discount offer on all our products owing to the approaching Labor Day. We actively participate and contribute to our nation's welfare by letting the citizens benefit by saving huge on their packaging supplies purchases," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail.

Our website displays an updated stock of industrial supplies, medical supplies and safety supplies. To serve industries with better packaging methods, our products hold an important place. We introduce packaging products that help to fasten processes while reducing packaging expenses. Our industrial products include tapes, stretch films, shipping envelopes, gloves, and reclosable bags while the medical supplies include first aid kits, safety equipment, bandages, hearing protection, heat and cold therapy products, etc. We also have safety supplies that define a professional approach towards those working with hazardous or delicate materials at work. Our safety supplies include disposable aprons, hair nets, dust masks, safety glasses, etc. The Packaging Supplies By Mail team aims at making a more professional approach towards packaging which in turn reduces the packaging damages as well as costs. With all the necessary products under one roof, it is simpler to get all that is required for packaging goods efficiently. Moreover, 15% flat discount is offering a better reason to make a bulk purchase.

15% savings offer on online purchase of all packaging products till 9/17/2017.

Use code: 'LABOR15'

The packaging material orders are worth placing now or it would cost 15% extra then. However, we recommend businesses not to compromise on the packaging of their items before delivering them across as that may result in unnecessary wastage, damage, or other losses. At Packaging Supplies By Mail, you can get quality packaging material at very economical prices. Visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/ to get the most essential products for your business at discounted prices. Do not forget to enter the code 'LABOR15' while checking out.
End
Source:Packaging Matrial Direct, Inc.
Email:***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
Tags:Industrial Supplies, Packaging Supplies, Medical Supplies
Industry:Coupons
Location:Solon - Ohio - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Packaging Supplies By Mail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share