Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Driving Factors, Market Analysis 2024

Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market, By Type of Services {Clinical Research Services (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), Early-Phase Development Services (Discovery Studies, Chemistry, Manufacturing, & Control.
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The new report "Global contract research organization (CROs) services market" is expected to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

CRO stands for contract research organization which provides research services to a biotechnology, medical devices and pharmaceutical companies on a contract basis.

On the basis of end users, contract research organization (CROs) services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and academic institutes.

Key Points: Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

Some of the major players operating in contract research organization (CROs) services market are Quintiles IMS., American Preclinical Services, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, BTS Research, ICON Plc, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Chiltern International Ltd., PAREXEL International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., WuXi App Tech, InVentiv Health, INC Research Holdings Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc. among others.

Read more about the Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Visit@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-contra...

Related Report

Global Blood Culture Test Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Blood Culture Test Market by Product Type, End User, Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-blood-...

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches.

Contact:

Vishal Dixit

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Blog: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Click to Share