August 2017
Calcium Chlorides Market 2017: Industry Analysis, Market Size Report by Credence Research

Calcium Chlorides Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market report published by Credence Research "Calcium Chlorides Market (http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/calcium-chloride-market) Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025," the calcium chlorides market is expected to reach over US$ 1.64 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

On the basis of application, the calcium chloride market is segmented into Deicing, Dust Control, Drilling Fluids, Construction, Industrial Processing and Others (Food, Mining, Paper manufacture, etc.). Among these, deicing and dust control segments accounted for the largest segment by value in 2016 owing to high usage of calcium chloride in North America and Asia Pacific region for ice and snow removal, in oil-well drilling, for dust control and removal, accelerator and coagulant agent in many chemical and petrochemical industries.

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58533

Browse the full Calcium Chlorides Market- Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/calcium-chloride-m...

For the purpose of this study, the global calcium chloride market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2016, North America was observed as the largest market for calcium chlorides followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

The calcium chloride market is highly consolidated with leading share held by only few players. In 2016, top 3-4 companies collectively held a share of close to 70% in the global market. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the calcium chloride segment. Keg River Chemical, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Ward Chemicals, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zirax Ltd., B. J. Services Company, etc. are few key manufacturers in global Calcium Chloride market.

Key Trends:

-  Product differentiation in terms of formulations and aesthetic bottle design: Key business strategy

-  Focus on developing skin-safe Calcium Chloride gels

-  Growing application base (institutions, military, supermarkets, offices)

-  The campaigns and promotional efforts have positioned Calcium Chloride gels as first line preventive measure against infection

- Heightened fear of contamination experienced during recent viral epidemics driving demand for Calcium Chloride gels

Blogs: http://globalpharmaindustry.com/2017/06/30/calcium-chlori...

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Click to Share