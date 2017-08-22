 
Listen to "Beneath The Surface 015" by Submersive on SoundCloud

Trance music is an era of electronic music that originated long time back. The outstanding trance band Submersive is on SoundCloud with "Beneath The Surface 015".
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- You must be already aware of the name Submersive by now. It is a renowned band which specializes in making trance, psytrance kind of music. His music mainly comprises of instruments but in this particular music named "Beneath The Surface 015" he has tried to infuse various songs with some thrilling mix. The mix ranges from "Infected Mushroom, Warriors-Becoming Insane (Extended Remix", Vini Vici's "Namaste" and the list goes on. The incredible fusion of mind sterling beats with the exact usage of the song is really commendable. Previously Submersive has done many ranges of "Beneath The Surface" but this particular music is an iconic number and especially among young generation.

The California based popular star has the capacity to make any of his music into a state mental one. Pursuing his career as a DJ has helped him to mix his own music and he has turned to be brilliant. The song acts like fire and it will magnetize your nerves. The great work of guitar riff in between the powerful rhythm is praiseworthy. The robotic sound effect saying "Beneath The Surface" gives extra layer to the tune. The instant beat hitting your mind will pump up your body. If you want to do some dance show, "Beneath The Surface 015" is the exact song.

Submersive has reached from rags to riches and is making innovative sound effects. He knows how to create sensation among audience and keep the pace. He has come up with a different flow in his music fusing classical melody too which is an invention prone approach. The sudden hitting of thunderous sound and then the smooth flow will give you a trip to heaven. He is now streaming on many social sites. You will get him on SoundCloud which is the music sharing site for many latest artists.

Please visit here to listen this song of Submersive:

https://soundcloud.com/submersivemusic/beneath-the-surfac...
