Port Qasim Authority receives ASIS Patrol RIBs

The Port Security Operation just took delivery of their order of 2x 12m and 2x 9.5m Rigid Inflatable Boats.
 
 
ASIS Patrol and Surveillance Boats
ASIS Patrol and Surveillance Boats
 
JEBEL ALI, UAE - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Purchase Agreement signing ceremony took place in Pakistan back in February, followed by an exclusive dealer agreement signing during the Dubai International Boat Show appointing Bin Tariq Marine, a branch of (BET)Business & Engineering Trends to represent our brand in Pakistan.

With the promise of a very fast delivery time, these RHIBS were manufactured and delivered in a timeline of three months from official contract signing.

All four Rigid Inflatable boats "RHIBs" come with a military grey colored GRP "V" shaped Extra Reinforced hull with ASIS Reverse chines and a heavy duty Red Neoprene hypalon tube.

The 9.5m Rigid Inflatable Boats include a futura double console with forward seat, sea worthy single Ullman Shock Absorbent seats and additional fixed quadruple seating for 4 people at aft.

These 9.5m Port Security Operation RHIBS are fitted with Twin Yamaha 4 Stroke F200 BETX Hp Petrol Outboard Engines, reaching the speed of 40 knots making them very fast and responsive.

The 12m RHIBs feature Stand-up Double Console with forward seat, Ullman Shock-Mitigating Seats (Model: Biscaya) 8 no. (For Driver, Co-driver & Crews), Extra Reinforced Gun Mount Base at bow, Gun Post, S.S Heavy Duty 4 points  Hoisting System (2 no. at stern and 2 no. at bow) and  S.S Built-in Fuel Tank 225 Ltr 2 no. with Fuel Gauge and sender unit.

The ASIS 12m RHIBs were powered by Twin Yamaha 4 Stroke F300 Hp Petrol Outboard Engines reaching the speed of 45 knots.

These four Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats will also function as patrol and surveillance boats, thanks to their advanced piloting and surveillance capabilities and will act as an advanced monitoring platform due to their high speed and rapid deployment capability.

ASIS Boats individually designs and manufactures each Rigid Inflatable Boat to meet any customers needs.  With a multitude of designs, equipments and accessories, we can custom built any Rigid Inflatable Boat to the specification provided always trying to exceed expectation and meeting un-met needs.

ASIS Boats come with European CE approval, NMMA and ABYC certifications. We also have approvals from different maritime authorities including USCG Sub Chapter T and SOLAS.

