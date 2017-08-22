News By Tag
Ceramic Polymer products under test – Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW):
The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW) in Karlsruhe/Germany, is testing coating material for the effective corrosion protection within the range of "steel constructions for hydraulic engineering".
Reliable protection against corrosion for hydraulic engineering
Canal bridges, locks, ship lifts, sheet piles – with the coating product CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW any kind of steel construction for inland water and waterways is long-term protected against severe corrosion damages.
The examinations of BAW are generally defined for a long protection period of more than 15 years according to DIN EN ISO 12944-1. The coating is inspected in detail; tests for the determination of resistances against condensate water changes, liquids and moisture, mechanical abrasion as well as stability to natural influences (long time test for weathering) are conducted. CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW fulfills all criteria; therefore, it was approved from BAW for the Category Im1.
