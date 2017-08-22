 
News By Tag
* approved according to BAW
* Corrosion Protection
* Steel Constructions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Roedinghausen
  North Rhine-Westphalia
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Ceramic Polymer products under test – Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW):

The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW) in Karlsruhe/Germany, is testing coating material for the effective corrosion protection within the range of "steel constructions for hydraulic engineering".
 
 
101001_007_KAISERSCHLEUSE[1]_www
101001_007_KAISERSCHLEUSE[1]_www
ROEDINGHAUSEN, Germany - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW) in Karlsruhe/Germany, tests coating material for the effective corrosion protection within the range of "steel constructions for hydraulic engineering". The protection system CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW was recently approved for the Corrosivity Category Im1 – Fresh water / inland water.


Reliable protection against corrosion for hydraulic engineering


Canal bridges, locks, ship lifts, sheet piles – with the coating product CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW any kind of steel construction for inland water and waterways is long-term protected against severe corrosion damages.

The examinations of BAW are generally defined for a long protection period of more than 15 years according to DIN EN ISO 12944-1. The coating is inspected in detail; tests for the determination of resistances against condensate water changes, liquids and moisture, mechanical abrasion as well as stability to natural influences (long time test for weathering) are conducted. CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW fulfills all criteria; therefore, it was approved from BAW for the Category Im1.

http://www.ceramic-polymer.de

Media Contact
Ceramic Polymer GmbH
Stephanie Wuensch
+49 (0)5223-96276-23
***@ceramic-polymer.de
End
Ceramic Polymer GmbH News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share