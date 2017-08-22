Ceramic Polymer products under test – Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW):

The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW) in Karlsruhe/Germany, is testing coating material for the effective corrosion protection within the range of "steel constructions for hydraulic engineering".

101001_ 007_ KAISERSCHLEUSE[ 1] _ www

Media Contact

Ceramic Polymer GmbH

Stephanie Wuensch

+49 (0)5223-96276- 23

***@ceramic- polymer.de Ceramic Polymer GmbHStephanie Wuensch+49 (0)5223-96276-23

End

-- The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW) in Karlsruhe/Germany, tests coating material for the effective corrosion protection within the range of "steel constructions for hydraulic engineering". The protection system CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW was recently approved for the Corrosivity Category Im1 – Fresh water / inland water.Canal bridges, locks, ship lifts, sheet piles – with the coating productany kind of steel construction for inland water and waterways is long-term protected against severe corrosion damages.The examinations of BAW are generally defined for a long protection period of more than 15 years according to DIN EN ISO 12944-1. The coating is inspected in detail; tests for the determination of resistances against condensate water changes, liquids and moisture, mechanical abrasion as well as stability to natural influences (long time test for weathering) are conducted. CERAMIC-POLYMER SF/LF-SW fulfills all criteria; therefore, it was approved from BAW for the Category Im1.