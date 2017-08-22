News By Tag
More lively and quick videos with Picovico Stories and Voice Over
The company has come up with 2 new exciting features - "Stories" and "Voice Over" to help individuals and businesses create quick and lively videos.
Company CTO, Dhruba says, "Story, as the name suggests, is a predefined video template with its own storyline. With this, we aim to provide a layout for the users when they find it difficult to start fresh or want a quick solution. In simple words, I would define story as: Our storyline - Your content!"
"We have emphasized stories for instant videos. As intended, it would be easier and quicker for users to create such videos by simply editing/replacing the text or images in the selected template. Currently, we have story templates for 3 occasions: Wedding, Party and Birthday but we will be adding more in near future", adds Dhruba.
Another new feature on the card is the voice over. As per Dhruba, voice overlay has been one of the most awaited features demanded by users after video-clips. He says, "Many professionals have demanded this feature for the ease of narration. The video clip plus voice over feature gives the slideshow videos a more professional look and feel." The voice over compliments the text narration and makes the videos friendlier and consumable.
The proliferation of videos on social medias and other online platform shows that maximum people are creating videos and with the introduction of Stories, Picovico seems to outpace itself by letting people create quicker videos with little to no fuss.
About Picovico: Picovico (http://picovico.com) is an online video maker that allows you to turn your photos and video clips into high quality videos. Picovico aims to bring video making within the comfort of every Internet user as people love to see and share videos but find it a daunting task to make one by themselves. Making videos with Picovico is effortless and cost effective that helps you to deliver your message clearly - be it for professional use or personal use.
This Morpheus Ventures company was also a part of Startup Chile Program in 2012. The company promises to extend their support to more countries in near future. Despite facing lots of challenges in Nepal, this app dares to rank among the finest products in the global industry.
Try Picovico today @https://app.picovico.com
