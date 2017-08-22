Enjoy Special Eid Brunch at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with your loved ones at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Indulge in a special Eid Brunch

-- Celebrate Eid Al Adha with your loved ones at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Indulge in a special Eid Brunch buffet at Loumi restaurant featuring an endless variety of International delights, seafood specialties, live cooking stations and gourmet desserts. Priced at AED 199 net per person, the sumptuous brunch will be available on 1and 2September from 12 noon to 4pm. Children up to 5 years old get to dine free.Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Our chefs have put together an irresistible mix of regional and international specialties this Eid Al Adha. Feast on the finest flavours as you get together with your family and friends to celebrate the occasion with traditional gaiety in the beautiful surroundings of Loumi."Loumi Restaurant at Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiAED 199 net per personand 2September from 12 noon to 4pmkids up to 5 years old dine for freeHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com