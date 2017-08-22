News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enjoy Special Eid Brunch at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Celebrate Eid Al Adha with your loved ones at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Indulge in a special Eid Brunch
Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Our chefs have put together an irresistible mix of regional and international specialties this Eid Al Adha. Feast on the finest flavours as you get together with your family and friends to celebrate the occasion with traditional gaiety in the beautiful surroundings of Loumi."
Special Eid Brunch
Venue: Loumi Restaurant at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Price: AED 199 net per person
Date and Time: 1st and 2nd September from 12 noon to 4pm
Child Policy: kids up to 5 years old dine for free
Terms & Conditions apply
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse