Enjoy Special Eid Brunch at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with your loved ones at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Indulge in a special Eid Brunch
 
 
Brunch
AL BARSHA, UAE - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrate Eid Al Adha with your loved ones at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Indulge in a special Eid Brunch buffet at Loumi restaurant featuring an endless variety of International delights, seafood specialties, live cooking stations and gourmet desserts. Priced at AED 199 net per person, the sumptuous brunch will be available on 1st and 2nd September from 12 noon to 4pm. Children up to 5 years old get to dine free.

Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Our chefs have put together an irresistible mix of regional and international specialties this Eid Al Adha. Feast on the finest flavours as you get together with your family and friends to celebrate the occasion with traditional gaiety in the beautiful surroundings of Loumi."

Special Eid Brunch

Venue: Loumi Restaurant at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Price: AED 199 net per person

Date and Time: 1st and 2nd September from 12 noon to 4pm

Child Policy: kids up to 5 years old dine for free

Terms & Conditions apply

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

