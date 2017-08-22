The Bull The Shit The Job by S Vini

Notion Press publishes 'The Bull The Shit The Job': Akki and Vira will take you on a ride down memory

-- A manager at a leading corporation in India, S. Vini is the author of, a story that revolves around corporate environment and describes the journey of two friends - Akki and Vira. It narrates the transition from college life to the office world.The female protagonist, Vira, has a crush on her boss about whom she fantasizes and thinks about all the time. This creates friction between her and her best friend Akki, who finds it difficult to process the liking. As the book moves forward, Akki and Vira are in for a corporate roller coaster ride, something they had never imagined.The book depicts workplace politics and how badly it can affect the career of a person when one of the protagonists bears the brunt of standing for what is right. One can find all elements of a workspace – from fun, office hook-ups, college and office parties to the dark side of corporate life – work pressure, office politics, favouritism;all of which become apparent through several unfortunate events. All the elements have been beautifully blended together from the point of view of the male and the female protagonist. It is their story in context of office life with some parallels drawn to college life as well, describing their journey from the first day at MBA college to how they stand by each other in the office atmosphere.Vini is a young professional working as a manager for one of the leading conglomerates of India. A poet at heart, she loves weaving words more than crunching numbers.An alumnus of La Martiniere College, Vini pursued her MBA in marketing - two years which mark her metamorphosis into an independent, confident woman. Vini follows her heart and likes dreaming with open eyes. She firmly believes that dreams are realities in the waiting.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing. This book is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so purchase your copy and start reading! It will take the reader on an emotional rollercoaster and will leave them feeling nostalgic about their college days.