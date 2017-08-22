News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AAATrade: the modern investment hub
Diverse investments with outstanding support via our innovative AAATrade platform
AAATrade is an EU-based investment firm and liquidity provider offering services to professionals and retail clients. The company realised the need for a truly transparent investment hub which can offer investment services for day traders, investors, funds and other brokers, and it was established to fill this need.
Over 1,000 CFDs are available at AAATrade, giving traders and investors some of the broadest possible choices. Diversification options are the company's commitment to investors who wish to put their money to work for them. Due to AAATrade's role as a liquidity provider, investors and traders can now enjoy very low commissions and some of the lowest spreads in the world.
AAATrade is a revolutionary way of trading. For the first time, you can view and modify any aspect of your account while you trade on the same screen. It's the ultimate in utility and a sign of a brighter future for financial trading without labyrinthine account management.
Portfolio management and advisory services from AAATrade are managed by a team of professionals in Zurich, putting it a cut above other brokers and investment firms. The team can manage clients' investments completely, provide specific pieces of advice or do anything in between depending on clients' wishes.
According to AAATrade's general manager Dr Jennifer Iacovidou, 'Transparency is centrally important to us generally, and it's particularly key for our portfolio management services. The performance of clients' managed assets is presented fully on our website, allowing any prospective investor full access to all the facts and giving them the chance to make the most appropriate decisions on risk management.'
AAATrade aims to build long-term relationships with high net worth clients primarily by means of exceptional customer support. To this end, it has created and continues to develop new in-house support and marketing teams.
Learn more at http://www.aaatrade.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse