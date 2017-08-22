TRENDS CRUSH The fusion of trends gives rise to new scenarios to enjoy the best of the season.

-- From the road trip with southern vibes, to the futurist night universe, via the absolute street style. The new from Bershka is the perfect equipment to embark on a journey through the circularity of space and time. This season, Bershka clothing perpetuates its own rule: to mix without fear. As a result, we can find some sensational looks and (im)possible combinations.Except for some designs, such as the velvet mini dress with central gathered effect or the fuseau leggings, the silhouettes are not particularly tight. On the contrary, they play with flounces and gauzy fabrics to provide a lot of volume. The oversize effect resulting from this game of volumes is compensated by the details fitted around the waist such as, for example, belts over long fit shirts or the wrap cut.Among the key garments, we have the ballerina dress, the most 'it' trend of the time, and the tailoring designs reinvented with a Bershka essence. Following this last idea, the clothing is deconstructed resulting in bare-shouldered shirts or shirts with destructured cuffs. A breezy, young and unique wink.For him:The boys collection re-emerges as a temporary dichotomy, a contrast of light and shadow which divides the garments into two polarities: the day and the night. However, the leitmotiv of both inspirations is the urban essence.The daytime is a burst of colours with very grunge vibes, bringing to Bershka the classic prints of this aesthetic: plaid, leopard and strong denim washes. The looks are created by mixing these prints with garments in white, rosewood and beige shades.On the opposite side, the night inspiration appears in a total black format. All the garments have military dyes and give off a 'urban commando' aesthetic through new shapes and thanks to the use of technical qualities. The cargo trouser, the space-inspired overall and the pullover with utility pockets are the most representative garments within this universe.Details such as laces, straps, eyelets and cords take over practically all the designs, concluding in a very particular futurist gothic dark aesthetic. The importance of accessories such as caps or rings is basic to accentuate the enigmatic effect of the 'night' concept.