Manhattan's Premier Caribbean Tech Event
Passion, Culture & Innovation Meet at Delirium for the Labor Day festivities
Over the course of the four-day event, speakers will include:
Corey Cambridge, Moderator, SWIPED Panel (this segment is sold out)
Kim N. Carswell, Panelist, Swiped
Dr. Winfred Tovar, Panelist, swiped
Sama Jashnani, Panelist, Get That Paper, Swiped
Geoff Grandberg, Panelist, Get That Paper, Spark- New Innovation Pitch Segment
Toni Robison, Panelist, Get that Paper
Tyrone Farley, Panelist, Turn Up
Iya Thomas, Panelist, Turn Up
Marvet Hulbrook, Panelist, Turn Up
Shireen Idroos, One to One, Catch a Lime
Bernadine Boisson, One to One, Catch a Lime
Georgie Ann Getton-McKoy, Host/Moderator-
Andrea Lawrence, Moderator for "GET That Paper" Panel
Khahlil Louisy, Panelist "What is Culture"
For more information or to attend Delirium – Where Passion, Culture & Innovation Meet, please contact DDN Productions at info@ddnproductions.com or get tickets at http://www.deliriumfete.com/
DDN Productions is the brainchild of former F.I.T. Money Magazine publisher and songstress, m. Natasha Reid. DDN Productions is a full-service event and production company based in New York, that is geared towards helping emerging voices to be heard. For more information, contact info@ddnproductions.com.
Contact
Natasha Reid
info@ddnproductions.com
