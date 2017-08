Manhattan's Premier Caribbean Tech Event

Passion, Culture & Innovation Meet at Delirium for the Labor Day festivities

Natasha Reid

info@ddnproductions.com

-- The inaugural Delirium – Where Passion, Culture & Innovation Meet will take place in Chelsea, Manhattan August 28-31, 2017. Organized by DDN Productions, the event will bring together innovators from the Caribbean diaspora to meet in carnival-like revelry and delight - we call bacchanal - over four days of education, demonstration and fun. Delirium will be the premier tech event dedicated to the Caribbean, inspiring new developers to grow.Over the course of the four-day event, speakers will include:Corey Cambridge, Moderator, SWIPED Panel (this segment is sold out)Kim N. Carswell, Panelist, SwipedDr. Winfred Tovar, Panelist, swipedSama Jashnani, Panelist, Get That Paper, SwipedGeoff Grandberg, Panelist, Get That Paper, Spark- New Innovation Pitch SegmentToni Robison, Panelist, Get that PaperTyrone Farley, Panelist, Turn UpIya Thomas, Panelist, Turn UpMarvet Hulbrook, Panelist, Turn UpShireen Idroos, One to One, Catch a LimeBernadine Boisson, One to One, Catch a LimeGeorgie Ann Getton-McKoy, Host/Moderator-Start Ups on the RiseAndrea Lawrence, Moderator for "GET That Paper" PanelKhahlil Louisy, Panelist "What is Culture"For more information or to attend Delirium – Where Passion, Culture & Innovation Meet, please contact DDN Productions at info@ddnproductions.com or get tickets at http://www.deliriumfete.com/ tickets DDN Productions is the brainchild of former F.I.T. Money Magazine publisher and songstress, m. Natasha Reid. DDN Productions is a full-service event and production company based in New York, that is geared towards helping emerging voices to be heard. For more information, contact info@ddnproductions.com.