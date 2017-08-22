DMCA continues training holders of marine driving licenses

Captain Khamis Weld Ghumail: "Training, assessment & knowledge enrichment are essential to integrating maritime safety, operational efficiency, & safe navigation"

-- The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has revealed the growing demand for marine driving licenses in the Emirate of Dubai as reflected by the high volume of applications for marine crews operating within local waters. In response, the DMCA's Maritime Traffic Management team ensures the Skippers' Evaluation course being provided to Skippers with a one-hour briefing class on 'Marine Knowledge for Boat Operation' with a focus on deepening and enriching modern marine knowledge in managing operational processes before undergoing formal inspection. This is a step forward in integrating maritime safety, operational efficiency and safe navigation along the local coastlines to position Dubai at the forefront of the world's most advanced, competitive and attractive maritime and logistics hubs.Amer Ali, Executive Director of the DMCA, said: "The growing demand for marine driving licenses underscores the success of the DMCA in formulating innovative initiatives that support the development of a secure and sustainable maritime sector capable of upholding sustainable development. It is a clear demonstration of the confidence in the DMCA and the Emirate of Dubai which are leading efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the local maritime sector as a key player in shaping the future of the regional and global maritime industries."Ali added: "Recognizing the importance of training as key to advancing the maritime industry, the Maritime Traffic Management Team is committed to providing maritime crews with the latest knowledge, optimal skills and the necessary experience to manage maritime operations in line with best practices and world-class standards. We welcome the huge turnout of applicants across the UAE's maritime community applying for marine driving licenses from Dubai. The DMCA looks forward to continue implementing maritime licensing mechanisms, which lays a solid foundation for realizing our objective of enhancing regional and international investor confidence in Dubai's maritime cluster. The cluster was recently selected as one of the top five in the world in terms of competitiveness and attractiveness."The DMCA's Maritime Traffic Management team conducts the assessment, training and inspection program governing all aspects related to the implementation of rules and regulations for preventing collision at sea, safety, boat handling, responsibility of skipper and other pertinent information on general seamanship. It also ensures compliance with safety and sustainability standards, the application of the best practices and international decisions on managing marine operations, and improving the competitive advantages of the domestic maritime sector.Captain Khamis Weld Ghumail, Director of Maritime Traffic Management, DMCA, said: "Maritime safety, operational efficiency and safe navigation are among our top strategic priorities. We have thus adopted an innovative training and awareness methodology to provide maritime staff with theoretical knowledge and practical experience on the best ways to comply with local and international laws and decisions that guarantee safe navigation. This is in line with our ambitious vision of establishing Dubai's leading position on the international maritime map, complementing its successful inclusion as one of the top 10 maritime capitals in the world for 2017."