Physical Robotic Telepresence – An Emerging Tool

"Telepresence offers great scope for the growth point-of-care delivery market", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Telepresence is an emerging tool, which allows people to connect across global locations for the purpose of training, consultation, and collaboration. It offers wide range of applications for Point-of-Care healthcare delivery, especially in cases where medical expertise for the diagnosis and treatment of patients is required in real time. This solution enables face-to-face communication and easy access to specialists for Point-of-Care delivery. Moreover, it is an effective way of connecting for clinicians with improved delivery of healthcare solutions.

According to "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, Drug-of-Abuse tests, etc.), Outlook 2022" report, telepresence presents immense scope for Point-of-Care delivery and various healthcare solutions. This service has enabled medical personnel to extend their reach to monitor and consult with patients in the hospital, skilled nursing facility, and in the home. Video telepresence allows consumers to behave and receive stimuli in the same manner as that of meeting at the remote site.

The shortage of skilled resources and rising cost for healthcare solutions has led to the development of Telepresence technology. This tool cuts the need to be physically present at the remote site for treatment. Also, consumers can quickly and clearly get information about the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases, like Ebola virus infections. This will further be responsible for the growth of this technology market in future at a faster pace.

In this context, VGo Communications, Inc., a UK based company, launched a Physical Robotic Telepresence device known as VGo. This is a low cost motorized and remote-controlled platform, which is integrated with camera, microphones, and video display. With this, device individual's presence is established in a distant location so that they can interact and perform their task. Overall, this device extends the throughput and capabilities of telepresence technology.

Furthermore, a Smartphone app has been developed for Point-of-Care testing based on colorimeter test. The app allows analytical collection of data with improved accuracy. The strips are widely used for monitoring renal, urinary, hepatic and metabolic disorders. The app can help in prevention of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM878.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
