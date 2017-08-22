News By Tag
Physical Robotic Telepresence – An Emerging Tool
"Telepresence offers great scope for the growth point-of-care delivery market", says RNCOS
According to "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, Drug-of-Abuse tests, etc.), Outlook 2022" report, telepresence presents immense scope for Point-of-Care delivery and various healthcare solutions. This service has enabled medical personnel to extend their reach to monitor and consult with patients in the hospital, skilled nursing facility, and in the home. Video telepresence allows consumers to behave and receive stimuli in the same manner as that of meeting at the remote site.
The shortage of skilled resources and rising cost for healthcare solutions has led to the development of Telepresence technology. This tool cuts the need to be physically present at the remote site for treatment. Also, consumers can quickly and clearly get information about the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases, like Ebola virus infections. This will further be responsible for the growth of this technology market in future at a faster pace.
In this context, VGo Communications, Inc., a UK based company, launched a Physical Robotic Telepresence device known as VGo. This is a low cost motorized and remote-controlled platform, which is integrated with camera, microphones, and video display. With this, device individual's presence is established in a distant location so that they can interact and perform their task. Overall, this device extends the throughput and capabilities of telepresence technology.
Furthermore, a Smartphone app has been developed for Point-of-Care testing based on colorimeter test. The app allows analytical collection of data with improved accuracy. The strips are widely used for monitoring renal, urinary, hepatic and metabolic disorders. The app can help in prevention of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.
