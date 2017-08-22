Explainer Videos: Do You Get What You Pay For?

A quick Google will reveal a huge price range for an explainer video. You could spend as little as $350, and as much as $35k.

-- But the bigger question is, do you get what you pay for? Maybe yes—maybe no.Thanks for nothing, you may be thinking, but give us a chance to explain. While you may want a clear answer whether more money means more results, or quality, the answer isn't so cut and dry.Since maybe won't get you any further on finding a video company, we'll break it down for you with the top 4 things to consider when deciding between a studio's quality of work and the rate they charge, for the best outcome overall.But does this mean you have to drop that much for good work? No. Studios that charge more money per project need to take on less clients. Maybe they're well known in the industry, or maybe they've produced a video that's become a super nova in the marketing world. For whatever reason, they can get a way with charging a lot, for the simple reason that there are clients out there that are willing to pay it.The adage, "you get what you pay for," is true to a certain extent when it comes to an explainer video. What we mean is, you can't spend less than a grand for a custom video with original animation, graphics, and a great script. Good work takes time, and talented professionals want to be paid a fair price for their time. While you don't need to drop ten grand for a great video, you should also expect to pay more than two grand for quality.Keep in mind, some companies offer DIY options for producing your own video, or allow you to use a template video from a gallery of pre-drawn animation and graphics to put. Your business's goals and vision would help you determine if this would be a good option for your project. But the truth is, anis one of the best marketing investments you'll ever make. According to a recent Aberdeen study, video was voted as "the most satisfying piece of marketing content," over other mediums including social, games, and live events.No matter the price range, every explainer video company is different.What we're trying to say is, you shouldn't let the price tag be the only determinant of what the work will be like. Take a look at their client list. Have they worked for anyone you've heard of? Did they get good reviews. Also be sure to look at a company's portfolio to see if you like what they do. Take a look at the videos they've produced that are similar to what you have in mind for yours, to get a feel of what their work is like. Just like your business has its own brand and personality—which is what you want to get across in your explainer video—also have their individual creative spark. Find the one whose work gets your attention. If you want to see what we do, check out our portfolioStart the conversation.Once you've vetted a company and like their work, then get in touch. You can get a feel for their level of expertise and professionalism over a couple of conversations. In the end, you want to work with someone that is easy to talk to, that understands your vision but brings something more to the table. Don't be afraid to talk to more than one company to get a feel for different working styles and personalities. You might find you're willing to spend more, to work with a someone that you collaborate well with, or you might be surprised that your top pick isn't the one that charges the most. Keep an open mind and trust your instincts.