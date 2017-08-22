Encore Professional Services Ltd is a Registered Agent

 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Encore Professional Services Limited is registered as a Registered Agent with the Hong Kong Companies Registry under the number 5515.

As a Registered Agent with the Companies Registry's e-services, Encore Professional Services is able to assist businesses looking at establishing a presence in Hong Kong to register and mainain a Hong Kong company. Encore Professional Services was founded in 2008 to simplify the way companies were formed, how they operate, and the way they maintained their compliance. At Encore, our prime focus has always been to provide comprehensive solutions to suit client specific requirements. We are dedicated to providing quality service and timely delivery. We understand that tailor-made services are vital for client satisfaction. We assess, customise and implement a solution that is best suited to meet our clients' goals. We strive to provide an enriching experience to all our clients with the objective of adding value to their business. We believe that our image is enhanced when our clients succeed in their business. Through the depth of our experience and breadth of our expertise we establish the quality of your experience with us.

The e-services of the Companies Registry facilitates the electronic filing of returns and notifications for same day updates of the registry entries. As a Registered Agent, Encore Professional Services Limited is able to support their clients even faster.

For assistance, please contact us at http://www.encorepro.com.

Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
***@encorepro.com
***@encorepro.com
