Tales of Bottled Water – The "Pure Water" Madness
It is considered normal for us to go for bottled water when given an option between that and regular tap water. At times, even in the safest of food spaces like big hotels and diners.
Products advertised by companies have very well thought of strategies to get people to buy their water bottle. Consider those that state their bottled water is pure, untouched, brought straight from the mountains, a place from where they come in the first place to the freshwater reservoirs. Once that card is done with, then comes another brand using the words "filled with volcanicity"
There are possible only two sources of water for bottling companies: Water from natural freshwater reservoirs or municipally treated water. One is compelled to trust more on either of them but then let us look at both the options closely.
In case the water being bottled comes from the mountains, deep earth or reservoirs, we can never know what rocks, sand, and gases it has passed through. Water carries with it all kinds of substances including the harmful one and therefore cannot be fully trusted. Which means ideally it is put through water treatment systems applying intense reverse osmosis (https://www.ampac1.com/
In the case of bottled water from the municipal supply, it is just plain illogical to end up paying 2000 times more for water that otherwise is pretty cheap. The tap water supplied by the local government too applies the process of reverse osmosis in all its treatment systems before releasing it.
More often than not the companies install their own water treatment systems and mostly use either of the two processes: reverse osmosis or distillation. Reverse osmosis uses semi permeable membrane through which impure water is pushed. This allows only water molecules to pass and not the ions, sediments, and salts. While this has proven to be effective over the course of time, many factories use distillation as an alternative. It involves boiling the water and then condensing the water vapor which is considered pure enough to consume.
Ideally, this water is what should be consumed by the people, water purified through RO or distillation. However, many engineers have now developed a different way to sell their product more. This unique selling point comes from the flavor of water. You may realize at times that the water you are drinking is sweet or bitter to taste. It is because of the composition of water but is not completely dependent on it. The taste of water is relative to the taste present in our mouth. There is one water which is considered as a standard in our body and it is our own saliva. Saliva usually tastes salty because the body makes it so keeping in mind what is needed. At one point the saliva can be acidic or basic. Which is why the water we drink tastes different. So, if our saliva is acidic, a basic drinking water will then seem sweet in taste. The taste our brain perceives to be good or bad is just a chemical reaction between the water and our spit.
But of course, all of this is not advertised in the bottle advert you saw yesterday. It is because this is science that people rarely pay attention to. But it does work for the company in its best interests. Another myth many people have of distilled water being the purest and therefore safest for consumption. The distilled water is the purest form, yes, and is used by scientists in their labs to conduct chemical experiments while avoiding any bias in the water.
Our body needs electrolytes which are a mix of various minerals like magnesium, lead, and potassium which keep our body and its cells alive. Now when a person drinks distilled water or HPW, it acts as an attraction for all the electrolytes, ready to make molecules and compounds. And so, it will form alliances with electrolytes it finds in the body cells thus posing a life threat. This hence eliminates distilled water as an option for drinking.
