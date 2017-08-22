News By Tag
CAR-T Therapies - The Future of Cancer Care
The CAR-T therapies are likely to propel the global immuno-oncology market growth owing to higher efficacy and longer durability, says RNCOS.
According to the new report of RNCOS "Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022," the CAR-T therapies market is anticipated to continue to rise steadily, backed by increased R&D from academia and industry, investor's capitol and small clinical studies. Factors such as high degree of efficacy, with the potential for long-term durable responses as compared to other types of therapies, will further drive commercial interest in the field.
The major players within the CAR-T market are Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis and Cellectis. Novartis, Juno, and Kite Pharma entered into the field several years ago, with CD19-targeted CAR T-cell treatments in development for multiple relapsed or refractory ALL. Indeed, Novartis' CAR-based therapy CTL019 has the potential to reach US$ 10 Billion a year, if approved to treat multiple forms of CD19+ cancer, and if it overcomes the manufacturing challenges. Companies such as Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and Theravectys are entrenched in pre-clinical development of CAR T-cell control switches. Furthermore, Cellectis, Adaptimmune, and Celyad, may also maintain a competitive edge with their allogenic CAR T-cell technology. Other companies developing CAR-based T-cell therapies include bluebird bio in collaboration with Celgene and Kite Pharma.
Additionally, the most advanced products in the CAR T-cell therapy field are Penn/Novartis' CTL019 and MSKCC/Juno's 19-28z. Both target the cell surface protein CD19, which is expressed on all malignant and normal B-cells. Besides, both are in Phase 2 clinical studies in several B-cell malignancies, particularly B-cell ALL and CLL. Moreover, CTL019 was granted Breakthrough Therapy status for treatment of relapsed and refractory ALL by the FDA in July 2014.
These factors, plus strategies to reduce adverse reactions and toxicities, and larger players like Novartis taking stage will push CAR T therapy ahead.
