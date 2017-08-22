News By Tag
VOLANSYS Joins Z-Wave Alliance; Enhancing its reach into automation industry with HomeBridge™
VOLANSYS provides Z-Wave porting services, Z-Wave SDK support for Z-Wave certified smart products, smart hubs and connected mobile applications
With over 2100 Z-Wave certified products supported by more than 600 companies worldwide, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products.
As a Z-Wave Alliance member, VOLANSYS also announces its plans to enable Z-Wave connectivity in both the HomeBridge and Modular IoT Gateway smart home, commercial building and industrial automation gateways, which easily connect 20 to 200+ sensors to IoT enabled devices via Z-Wave using a single Android or iOS mobile application. With Z-Wave enablement, the HomeBridge™ and Modular IoT gateway gain enhanced interoperability that benefits custom home installers looking to integrate these smart gateways into their IoT ecosystem. These solutions will be showcased at upcoming events like MWC Americas 2017 and CES 2018 at VOLANSYS booth. For more information schedule a meeting at the event.
"We are pleased to welcome VOLANSYS to the Z-Wave Alliance member ecosystem," said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "We're looking forward to working with VOLANSYS on their plans for Z-Wave certification and bringing exciting new Z-Wave enabled smart home devices to the market."
"A large number of IoT device manufacturers across the globe choose Z-Wave connectivity to enable their IoT solutions. By joining the Z-Wave Alliance, VOLANSYS will open the doors for our customers and prospects to integrate up to 2100+ more smart home devices with our solutions such as HomeBridge™ and Modular IoT Gateway. VOLANSYS is also working on a series of Z-Wave certified IoT devices for the home automation market." said Dhruvesh Patel, CTO, VOLANSYS.
VOLANSYS provides Z-Wave porting services and Z-Wave SDK support to smart home appliance OEMs that are interested in implementing the wireless connectivity into their smart products and hubs, enabling secure device-to-device connectivity with Z-Wave technology certification, all at improved product quality and accelerated product development time.
About Z-Wave
Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2100 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 600 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.
Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
About the Z-Wave Alliance
Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.
About VOLANSYS
VOLANSYS is a Silicon Valley based product realization and digital transformation company offering embedded systems, digital networking, internet of things, cloud and mobility solutions from concept to roll-out. Since 2008, VOLANSYS has been powering enterprises worldwide to engineer smart connected products and applications at faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership. With 50+ products implemented, 300+ employees and 9+ industry-standard reference platforms including Modular IoT Gateway and HomeBridge™, VOLANSYS is recognized as "20 Most Promising IoT Companies" by CIO Review. VOLANSYS is headquartered in the USA and in-house product design centers in India.
For more information, please contact business@volansys.com
Visit the website at :https://volansys.com/
Media Contact
Dhruvesh Patel
+1 510 358 4310
***@volansys.com
