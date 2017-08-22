 
Is it Worthwhile Getting GIA diamonds?

 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Searching for diamonds for that dream engagement ring? Then remember these three initials and you won't go wrong – GIA. It's the Gemological Institute of America and their name is your assurance of a stone's authenticity. Since its founding in 1934, the organisation has become globally recognised as the foremost body for assessing diamonds. It set the benchmark some 6 decades ago by introducing the cutting edge Diamond Grading Report, which has become the recognised standard for evaluating a stone's carat, cut, clarity and colour.

When you select a diamond that has undergone GIA certification you can rest assured that it has passed through arigorous evaluation process. Choosing a jewellery or wholesaler that uses GIA Diamonds affords great peace of mind. The renowned jeweller and wholesaler to the public Kush Diamonds only use these types of diamonds in their rings and jewellery. They are accompanied by a GIA certificate which offers the purchaser furtherevidence of their stone'scharacter, condition and quality.

Under the GIA process, all of a diamond's elements are assessed before the stone is set in to a piece of jewellery. This allows all of the unique elements of the gem to be assessed and fully documented when in aloose form. Kush deem this a vital part of the customer journey, with this independent assessment able to fully inform clients on all features of the stone they select.

Our love of these precious sparkling stones never grows cold, with diamond engagement rings as popular now as they were centuries ago. Once you have made your choice, taking out appropriate and adequate insurance is a must do. This is certainly one of your most valuable assets with untold sentimental value attached too. The GIA report will be a vital part of the valuation and additional laser inscribed code on the diamond is indispensable if identification if necessary.

For more details feel free to visit us at:http://www.kushdiamonds.com.au/diamond-education/

