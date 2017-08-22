 
Jay Shree Tea Official Store Offers Premium Assam CTC Tea for Purchase in Bulk

Jay Shree Tea, one of the biggest wholesale suppliers and sellers of Assam CTC tea, offers the premium variety of the beverage for bulk purchase at wholesale prices.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Jay Shree Tea is one of the biggest wholesale suppliers and sellers of Assam CTC tea in the eastern part of India, and the second largest producer of tea in the country. The online store of the tea company now offers premium variety of Assam CTC tea to customers for bulk purchase.

The company owns 27 tea gardens in Darjeeling, Assam and other tea producers in India. It provides major retailers in India with tea blends, and offers full help in packaging and designing to a few of them. It exports the beverage to more than 40 nations around the world, including UK, USA, UAE, Netherlands, France, Germany and Japan among others.

Jay Shree Tea has a large product basket, and consists of all types of teas in India. It brings tea blends from some of its own, and most famous Assam tea estates in Towkok, Manjushree, Nahorhabi, Meleng and Mangalam. All these are extremely famous in tea circles for premium tea quality. Its tea estate in Assam, Mangalam Tea Estate, is known for being a one of a kind tea garden in the country. The company stresses on packing tea in the best way from the gardens, to ensure the preservation of aroma, freshness and composition.

In the last few years, Jay Shree Tea has become a reputed name in the business of tea selling. The company offers high quality brews to buyers at affordable prices. The beverage is extremely popular among consumers who are passionate about different tea varieties and flushes, whether green or black.

Customers can enjoy buying the best varieties of Assam tea, in the finest blends and at the best rates. The tea leaves indigenous to Assam are known for their unique aroma and taste, and are loved for the wonderful health benefits that they offer. The beverage, packed with numerous antioxidants, is known to protect the heart, boost the circulation of blood and reduce stroke risks.

About Jay Shree Tea

A renowned tea producer, seller and wholesaler supplier, Jay Shree Tea is based in Kolkata and is very popular in India. It is owned by the BK Birla Group, and owns 27 tea gardens in Assam, Darjeeling and other tea producing regions of the country.

For further information, visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/buy-assam-tea.

Contact Information

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd.

Industry House, (15th Floor) 10

Kolkata

WB - 700 017

Phone no: 33 2282 7531

Email id: info@jayshreetea.com.

