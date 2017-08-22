News By Tag
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre Is a Leading Dental Practice in Delhi, India
Having a sole aim to offer effective and affordable dental treatments, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre is a leading dental practice in Delhi.
While providing a brief insight into Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre, one of its dentists recently stated, "Due to the pioneering efforts of Dr. Shyam Garg, our dental practice was established in 1973. Since then, we are engaged in providing quality dental care wholeheartedly to our patients.We put in the best of our efforts so that nothing restricts us from providing the best dental treatments available.We combine latest advances in dentistry and personal touch, which enables us to offer result oriented dental treatments and to make patients comfortable."
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre is one of the oldest dental hospitals in New Delhi. The dental clinic boasts of having a team of highly trained dental specialists who have expertise in carrying out specialized, cosmetic, advanced, restorative, and implant dentistry procedures. To keep themselves updated regarding all the latest developments in the field, dentists at Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre count on journals, the internet, and participate in dental education programs.
The dentist further added, "Our specialization in offering both simple and complex dental treatments with precision is what makes us a leading dental hospital in Delhi. Our dental treatments include dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, kids dentistry, orthodontics, gums treatment, dental fillings, TMJ treatment, root canal treatment, and advanced implantology solutions. Tooth removal, tooth replacement, smile makeover, dentures, dental emergency, oral cancer detection, and full mouth rehabilitation are the other dental treatments that we offer."
Those seeking cost-effective yet quality solutions to their dental problems can count on Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre, the distinguished dentist hospital in Delhi. All its implants, crowns, bridges, lumineers, and veneers are of the highest quality available and speak volumes of unmatched workmanship.
About Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre:
Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Centre is a specialized dental practice based in New Delhi, India. Based on its profound experience, the dental practice offers quality dental treatments that make smiles healthy and beautiful. Dentists who are experts in the fields of Periodontics, Prosthodontics and Endodontics help patients achieve the smile they have always wanted.
Contact Information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.
[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541
Email: drnimitgarg@
Website: http://www.dental-
