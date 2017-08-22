Keble's Trading Have Launched Their New Online Store

Keble’s Trading

-- Keble's Trading have recently launched their online store. Customers can now buy all of their favourite stainless-steel and glass products online, anywhere at anytime. With the convenience of ordering products from the home or office, Keble's Trading has responded promptly to the growing demand for online accessibility.Trusted by professionals in the private and public sector, they sell leading products including. All products come in various finishes, sizes and grades to suit your specific needs. They continue to develop their product range to satisfy the needs of their clients and are always looking to provide tailored options.Their new online store allows you to sort through the entire catalogue at your fingertips. With the clever search and filter functionalities, the site allows you to find the exact products you need in a few clicks. An interesting functionality of their store is the ability to enquire about a product. This allows the customer to save products in an enquiry list so that the customer can use that list as the basis of further research or discussion. This helps you to keep track of your ideas so that you can make the informed decision.Here are a few benefits of Keble's Trading new online store:– You may want to commence a project but not know what products you require. Their online store complements their website and allows you to conduct all your research within one site. You can review items by the code number and contact a friendly team member to make further enquiries. You can also keep a track of promotions so that you can grab a bargain!– The online store will present each product to you on one webpage with all variants available for comparison. This will allow you to select the correct finish, size and grade for your project. Brochures are easily accessible on the site for any last-minute research. Prices are clearly marked so that you do not have to surf through various pages to find the information you need.– The online store will save you time and transportation costs. This will allow you to sit behind your desk whilst you budget your next project and be able to pick and purchase the products that you need. You will not need to rush and you can review your virtual shopping cart before you make the commitment to buy. You can then either pick up your order in store or have the items delivered to your door.Keble's Trading welcome customers to use the new store at their own pleasure. They want to ensure that their products are available for purchase 24/7 so that every customer can be served. Should you wish to visit the store in person, they are situated in four locations: Dandenong, Laverton North, Kilsyth and Campbellfield.Established for over 30 years, Keble's Trading has the expertise and network to source premium quality stainless-steel products for domestic and commercial projects throughout Australia. Based in Victoria, they continue to serve their customers with reliable, effective and long-lasting products that have been crafted to suit various applications and can be tailored to suit your requirements. Their mission is to become Australia's supplier of choice for high-quality stainless steel products, lifting equipment, rigging and wire rope in the construction, infrastructure and engineering industries.Theconstruction industry, manufacturers, engineers, government personnel, and trade professionals rely on their products and services on a daily basis. They work with their clients to complete their project on time within scope and budget. They also offer clients peace of mind with their comprehensive auditing and testing service for all existing lifting equipment and compliance obligations.For more information, please visit: