The Much Awaited Indian Publishers Congress 2018
The Much Awaited International Publishers Congress is around the corner. With less than few months available for the event to take place, the slot booking is gathering pace like never before.
International Publishers Association:
The program is accredited to be one of the largest federations at a global level with a membership comprising of 70 different organizations across the USA, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.
The IPA represents many individual publishers across the globe and works tirelessly to protect the interests of publishers.
The Program has seen a massive success, and the authorities have decided to have the program unfurled in New Delhi, India. The program has successfully completed 31 events and this event will be its 32nd Event.
A Look into the History
The roots of IPA date back to the year 1896, established in Paris. The initial aim of the organization was ensuring every country showed respect towards the publishers and their publishing's.
Today, the organization actively pursues objectives and is actively striving to achieve the defense and promotion of copyrights.
When is the program planned to be held?
The program is being planned to be held in the month of February at the exotic Taj Palace in New Delhi for four days.
The dates are given below
10 February 2018 to 14 February 2018
What separates this event from its previous events?
This season of International Publishers Congress will see a unique theme. The theme has been named as: Innovation Meets Experience
Yes, with today's strict publishing guidelines authors are no less than innovators. Don't you think so?
What opportunities are you extended by participating in the event?
The platform presents a plethora of opportunities to the ones looking forward to eye-pleasing presentations, debates and questions.
This will help you get new ideas to innovate yourself while helping you redefine the landscape of publishing industry.
The Schedule of Programs
• Opening Session
• Copyright
• Freedom to Publish
• Children Publishing
• Educational Publishing
• Redefining IP Future
• STM Publishing
• Being Socially Responsible
• Parallel Sessions
• Questions & Answers
• Group Conversations
• Closing Ceremony
What Else Can You Expect?
Right from having lively nights to a plethora of lively moments worked out to let you enjoy the event to the best. As an added bonus, we have included a trip to the beautiful Agra that will bound to leave you speechless.
Do you have questions?
We understand at some point in time, each one of us has some questions that need to be clarified. And that is one of the many reasons we have round the clock support to answer your queries in a timely manner.
Shoot us your questions and we will ensure to have them answered back to you much faster than you expect.
For registration or any other query, please visit: http://www.fiponline.org/
Contact
The Federation of Indian Publishers
***@gmail.com
