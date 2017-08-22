News By Tag
Votes on Issues Affecting Mankind, August 28: Seven Billion Today
Hong Kong (28 August, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com)
Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:
1. Fighting Should Be Paused to Help Civilians Flee Raqqa: UN
62% of voters think it is the right time for the coalition to pause fighting to help civilians trapped in Raqqa escape.
2. Terror Attacks in 2016: A Global Perspective
50% of respondents believe the media gives unbalanced coverage of terror attacks in western countries versus attacks in other countries.
3. Merkel Looks Set to Win Fourth Term in Germany
67% of voters believe Merkel will win the upcoming election.
4. Palestinian President Still Unclear on Trump Peace Strategy
Only 29% of voters think Trump's administration will adopt the two-state solution towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
5. Pope Suggests 'Temporary Visas' for Those Fleeing War
37% of respondents think it is realistic for neighbouring countries to issue 'temporary visas' for refugees fleeing war and conflict.
6. Trump's 'New' Afghanistan Policy - More of the Same
54% of people support a total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
7. Women and Girls Bear Brunt of Uganda's HIV Rate
64% of respondents think Uganda's HIV campaign should focus more on adolescent girls and young women.
To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@
About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis
The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.
We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.
We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.
Users can get involved by:
- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about
- Creating polls, and voting on different topics
- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet
