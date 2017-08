Votes on Issues Affecting Mankind, August 28: Seven Billion Today

End

--(mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com)Hong Kong (28 August, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:62% of voters think it is the right time for the coalition to pause fighting to help civilians trapped in Raqqa escape.2.50% of respondents believe the media gives unbalanced coverage of terror attacks in western countries versus attacks in other countries.3.67% of voters believe Merkel will win the upcoming election.4.Only 29% of voters think Trump's administration will adopt the two-state solution towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.5.37% of respondents think it is realistic for neighbouring countries to issue 'temporary visas' for refugees fleeing war and conflict.6.54% of people support a total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.7.64% of respondents think Uganda's HIV campaign should focus more on adolescent girls and young women.To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com ( mailto:jean@ sevenbilliontoday.com? subject=To%20Seven% 20Bi ...).About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basisThe platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.Users can get involved by:- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about- Creating polls, and voting on different topics- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet