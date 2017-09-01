"If Princess Diana was here today, she will be helping the disadvantaged, dispossessed and diseased, just as her sons are doing through charities. And would have visited Grenfell victims" according to world renowned Professor Chris Imafidon

New Princess Diana memorial at Kensington Palace

-- World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon today joined Princes William and Harry to pay tribute to their late mother Princess Diana for her dedication to humanity and immense contributions to educational and inner-city charities at the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.In front of a multitude of morners and members of the public, Princes William and Harry defied the rain and stepped forward to read various tributes after interacting with various charity leaders at Kensongton Palace gardens.In response to a question at Kensington Palace at the eve of the 20th anniversary of Prince Diana's death, Professor Chris Imafidon said "If Princess Diana was here today, she will be helping the disadvantaged (or poor), dispossessed (the homeless) and diseased (the ill), just as her sons (Princes William and Harry) are doing through various charities. She reached out to all. For example today, Princess Diana would have been in north Kensington, shaking hands with people who had lost their homes, and hugging the suffering survivors of that horrific Grenfell tower fire. That's Diana for you."He noted that "Today we have a royal family based on historical monarchy on Twitter partly because she broke down the wall of communication separating the masses from the monarchy. We have royals who tweet! Not like Trump, of course, but they tweet about profound things that can inspire the community. Did you see when Princes William and Harry stopped at the palace to inspect the tributes by the gates on Wednesday during a pouring rain, they held their own umbrellas aloft and personally accepted flowers from the crowd of total strangers and instead of asking their minders to do it for them. Princess Diana's not here, but her principles are there in her two sons"Professor Chris Imafidon, [@ChrisImafidon]father of Britain's brainiest family & chair of alliance of charities, ExcellenceinEducation program,