News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to change profile pic in Emabrqmail ?
EmbarqMail : The secured Email services Get technical support to resolve any Queries
• First of all go to your profile and point your arrows toward on profile picture and click on change button .
• Choose the image you want to use for your profile picture by browsing it.
• Crop the images using the guides .
• Click on the save button and Image files should be smaller than 5 mb and they should be at least 400 * 400 pixels .
But new user do faces certain issue regarding changing of password or profile picture . In that case, one always take the help of Embarqmail Technical Support for assistance . Their technical support is available 24*7 in order to resolve any type of issue by providing proper guidance and much needed support.
http://www.dialforinfo.com/
Media Contact
dialforinfo
basant
8443073488
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse