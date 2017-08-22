How to change profile pic in Emabrqmail ?

EmbarqMail : The secured Email services Get technical support to resolve any Queries

-- Email currently form the basic lifeline of our communication network . It's the most common and user friendly medium to connect as many people at the same time. Through Email one can performs many multitasking performance like chatting, online storage of docs, as well as sending of heavy attachment . There are many email services providing company in the world but nothing can match the verstalite and standard of Embarqmail . Occasionaly user do want to change their Email profile Picture. In order to know How to change profile pic ? , one has to follow common procedures to change it .• First of all go to your profile and point your arrows toward on profile picture and click on change button .• Choose the image you want to use for your profile picture by browsing it.• Crop the images using the guides .• Click on the save button and Image files should be smaller than 5 mb and they should be at least 400 * 400 pixels .But new user do faces certain issue regarding changing of password or profile picture . In that case, one always take the help offor assistance . Their technical support is available 24*7 in order to resolve any type of issue by providing proper guidance and much needed support.