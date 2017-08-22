News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inspire Health 365 Announces Partnership with Blessings in a Backpack
Inspire Health 365's partnership with Blessings in a Backpack, helps provide meals over the weekend for "at risk" elementary school children. These students are given a bag of food on Fridays filled with non-perishable food items.
"According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest data, the estimated number of children in "food insecure" households is nearly 16 million. A "food insecure" household lacks access to enough food for an active, healthy life for all members," says Petrea Dishman, founder and president of Inspire Health 365. "I don't know if people realize the hunger and poverty families are facing right here in the United States. Inspire Health 365 was looking for the right US based program that helps those in need, and we were excited to discover the Blessings in a Backpack program!"
Commenting on the new partnership, Blessings in a Backpack CEO Brooke Wiseman said, "We are so grateful for Inspire Health 365's understanding of the silent epidemic of childhood hunger. The only hunger children should experience is to learn and succeed."
When a new member signs up for the IH365 Optimum Health Plan at www.inspirehealth365.com, it provides 27 weekend meals for elementary school children in need during the school year. A member can also add optional health or lifestyle benefits. For each optional benefit, Inspire Health 365 donates additional funds for weekend meals for elementary school children. The amount Inspire Health 365 donates differs depending on the benefit that the member joins. Optional benefits can include the following: Roadside Assistance, Pet Care Plus Plan with Tax Helpline and Financial Helpline, ID Sanctuary™ (identity theft protection), Personal Legal Plan and Small Business Legal Plan.
About Blessings in a Backpack
Blessings in a Backpack is a 501 C (3) non-profit organization currently feeding over 93,000 children in nearly 1100 schools in 45 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. $110 feeds one child on the weekends for one 38-week school year through the Blessings in a Backpack program. The Results: Nourished Kids Ready to Learn. For more information about Blessings in a Backpack, please visit http://www.blessingsinabackpack.org
About Inspire Health 365
Inspire Health 365 is a national provider of quality health and dental plans, wellness and lifestyle solutions and health products and services that everyone can afford. Inspire Health 365 also provides on-going health, nutrition, fitness, personal development and spiritual information for the inspiration, transformation and wellness of the whole person. The company serves individuals, employers, organizations and associations. For more information about Inspire Health 365, please visit http://www.inspirehealth365.com
Contact
Petrea Dishman
Founder & President | Inspire Health 365
(800) 600-7819
***@inspirehealth365.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse