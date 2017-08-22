 
Industry News





Summer is winding down…time for vaccinations

Gold Law Firm, LLC, vaccine injury attorneys and the National Vaccine Injury Law Firm, strongly encourages adults and children to receive their regular vaccinations after checking with their healthcare professionals.
 
 
WELLESLEY, Mass. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- We want more Summer! But…as Fall begins, make sure Vaccinations are up-to-date.

August is in full swing, and kids all across the United States are getting ready their last days of vacation, soaking in the last sun rays and having their last ice cream cones…..but they are also loading their backpacks and lunchboxes for a new and exciting school year. Public schools in the South and west coast have already started classes.

The last thing you want to worry about during the busy school year is your child being exposed to the countless diseases other children can bring into the school environment, especially from summer travel around the country or throughout the world. Vaccines help develop immunity to many serious infectious diseases by building up the body's ability to recognize and fight preventable diseases.

What vaccines should be taken…diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), MMR, polio varicella (chicken pox) and hepatitis B. The meningitis vaccine is strongly recommended as meningitis can strike quickly and can be fatal.

All communities and all schools can harbor disease that can be fought by the herd immunity of our collective vaccinations. Illness knows no economic boundaries.

Why would a vaccine injury lawyer be advocating so strongly for vaccinations? Because vaccinations work. While I have seen my share of vaccine injuries, vaccine injuries are rare, yet real.

Attorney Howard Gold has been a vaccine injury lawyer for more than twenty (20) years. Gold Law Firm, LLC only handle vaccine injury claims in the national vaccine injury compensation program.


