Basic Elements Goes Back To The Old School On Drum And Bones

Basic Elements returns to the roots of Drum and Bass music with touches of Jungle for his latest release: Drum and Bones.

-- Basic Elements (aka Pim van Dorst) is known to CerebralAudio listeners for his downtempo release Happy Singles, and his ecologically aware contribution (Gas Fracking) for Into The Rift Volume Two. He has also been reviewed in Future Music U.K. and Interface magazine, and contribted a track to a compilation to benefit the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster relief efforts for the Red Cross in Japan. On his latest release he explores the roots of Jungle and Drum and Bass music on Drum and Bones.Pim has been into a wide array of music from Berlin School Electronic, to hard rock, punk and new beat. He plays drums, paino, a bit of acoustic guitar. For Drum and Bones he returned to the roots of Jungle music, channeling influences from Nightmares On Wax, The Prodigy and LTJ Bukem. Breakbeats and the Amen break inspired rhythms are at the core of this release.Streaming and downloads of Basic Element's Drum and Bones is available through the following locations:CerebralAudio ( http://www.cerebralrift.org/ cerebralaudio- netlabel/ YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list= PLQw0s16A9LEtmDCs95... HearThis.at (https://hearthis.at/pch2kpbj/set/basic-elements-drum-and-bones/9gjVl/)SonicSquirrelCerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:Into The Rift Volume's One and Two. CerebralAudio has worked with over thirty artists, including: Tim Kays, Cousin Silas, Basic Elements, SoundChaser, DR, and Scott Lawlor.For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews,or other inquiries contact us via:CerebralRift Contact Page (http://www.cerebralrift.org/contact-me/)Twitter: @CerebralAudioFacebook: CerebralAudio Page (https://www.facebook.com/CerebralAudio/)