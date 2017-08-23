News By Tag
Basic Elements Goes Back To The Old School On Drum And Bones
Basic Elements returns to the roots of Drum and Bass music with touches of Jungle for his latest release: Drum and Bones.
Pim has been into a wide array of music from Berlin School Electronic, to hard rock, punk and new beat. He plays drums, paino, a bit of acoustic guitar. For Drum and Bones he returned to the roots of Jungle music, channeling influences from Nightmares On Wax, The Prodigy and LTJ Bukem. Breakbeats and the Amen break inspired rhythms are at the core of this release.
Stream and Download Drum and Bones
Streaming and downloads of Basic Element's Drum and Bones is available through the following locations:
CerebralAudio (http://www.cerebralrift.org/
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
HearThis.at (https://hearthis.at/
SonicSquirrel
About CerebralAudio
CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:
For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews,or other inquiries contact us via:
CerebralRift Contact Page (http://www.cerebralrift.org/
Twitter: @CerebralAudio
Facebook: CerebralAudio Page (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
CerebralAudio
***@cerebralrift.org
End
