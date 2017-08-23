 
News By Tag
* Music
* Electronic
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waukesha
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Basic Elements Goes Back To The Old School On Drum And Bones

Basic Elements returns to the roots of Drum and Bass music with touches of Jungle for his latest release: Drum and Bones.
 
 
CAEL0005_Album_Covers_Press_Release
CAEL0005_Album_Covers_Press_Release
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Music
* Electronic
* Free

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Waukesha - Wisconsin - US

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Basic Elements (aka Pim van Dorst) is known to CerebralAudio listeners for his downtempo release Happy Singles, and his ecologically aware contribution (Gas Fracking) for Into The Rift Volume Two.  He has also been reviewed in Future Music U.K. and Interface magazine, and contribted a track to a compilation to benefit the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster relief efforts for the Red Cross in Japan. On his latest release he explores the roots of Jungle and Drum and Bass music on Drum and Bones.

Pim has been into a wide array of music from Berlin School Electronic, to hard rock, punk and new beat.  He plays drums, paino, a bit of acoustic guitar.  For Drum and Bones he returned to the roots of Jungle music, channeling influences from Nightmares On Wax, The Prodigy and LTJ Bukem.  Breakbeats and the Amen break inspired rhythms are at the core of this release.

Stream and Download Drum and Bones

Streaming and downloads of Basic Element's Drum and Bones is available through the following locations:

CerebralAudio (http://www.cerebralrift.org/cerebralaudio-netlabel/)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQw0s16A9LEtmDCs95...)

HearThis.at (https://hearthis.at/pch2kpbj/set/basic-elements-drum-and-bones/9gjVl/)

SonicSquirrel

About CerebralAudio

CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known  musicians and artists to a wider audience.  Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations: Into The Rift Volume's One and Two. CerebralAudio has worked with over thirty artists, including: Tim Kays, Cousin Silas, Basic Elements, SoundChaser, DR, and Scott Lawlor.

For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews,or other inquiries contact us via:

CerebralRift Contact Page (http://www.cerebralrift.org/contact-me/)
Twitter: @CerebralAudio
Facebook: CerebralAudio Page (https://www.facebook.com/CerebralAudio/)

Contact
CerebralAudio
***@cerebralrift.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cerebralrift.org Email Verified
Tags:Music, Electronic, Free
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CerebralAudio News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share