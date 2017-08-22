Country(s)
Martin Brossman Offers Reputation Advice for Managers to Enhance Company Brand
A deeper perspective on reputation management for executives is now on the corporate menu for keynote addresses or custom seminars.
Leading social media authority and business consultant Martin Brossman is offering a new presentation for upper management and C-suite executives: Reputation Management, Monitoring, and Enhancement On and Off the Web, in keynote or training formats.
"Stockholders and the public want — and expect — executives to participate online in an authentic way, not just hiding behind filtered marketing content," Brossman said. "But it's easy to misstep and harm the company. Unprepared executives at United Airlines handled a situation badly and ended up going viral for the wrong reasons."
Brossman's new talk for upper managers focuses on teaching the appropriate use of a reputation and building a web presence that enhances their company's brand and reduces liability.
Brossman includes real-life examples of how this new approach has led to disaster. Take BP CEO Tony Hayward. Following the April 2010 Gulf oil spill that killed 11, Hayward grumbled online that "he'd like his life back."
"Silence from executives often feeds the fire," Brossman said. "People want to hear from leaders during times of crisis. Bragging about your latest yacht race win certainly wasn't the right approach."
Brossman's presentation focuses on the course to maintain an executive brand: analyze, plan, engage, and respond. He gives participants tools and action steps not just for emergencies, but for an everyday path to a positive reputation.
"This presentation is exceptional,"
About NCER
The North Carolina Executive Roundtable provides a forum for building trusted relationships among members. NCER fosters a culture where peers discuss and explore business ideas and challenges in an open, receptive environment.
About Martin Brossman
Martin Brossman is a leading authority on Linkedin, Reputation Management, and building a positive digital presence. He is a business coach, consultant, and a dynamic trainer known for his insight and humor. A member of the National Speakers Association, Martin is a popular speaker on effective and safe online reputation enhancement and professional development topics. He also provides customized coaching and training for individuals and groups, integrating digital media, professional networking, and reputation management. He has co-hosted a leading podcast on Social Selling for over 5 years, Linking Into Sales. His 22 years of professional experience includes 7 years with IBM and 13 years developing and operating small businesses. Coaching since 1995, he developed a certification / mentoring program for Coaches in 2003.
