 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Martin Brossman Offers Reputation Advice for Managers to Enhance Company Brand

A deeper perspective on reputation management for executives is now on the corporate menu for keynote addresses or custom seminars.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Martin Brossman at the North Carolina Executive Roundtable
Martin Brossman at the North Carolina Executive Roundtable
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- BP. United Airlines. Those company names are now tinged with negativity, thanks to the actions of their executives. The online world has changed the way we do business, and more people expect to interact with the C-suite — especially when things go wrong. But how can executives build a web presence without stumbling, taking their company's reputation (and stock prices) down, too?

Leading social media authority and business consultant Martin Brossman is offering a new presentation for upper management and C-suite executives: Reputation Management, Monitoring, and Enhancement On and Off the Web, in keynote or training formats.

"Stockholders and the public want — and expect — executives to participate online in an authentic way, not just hiding behind filtered marketing content," Brossman said. "But it's easy to misstep and harm the company. Unprepared executives at United Airlines handled a situation badly and ended up going viral for the wrong reasons."

Brossman's new talk for upper managers focuses on teaching the appropriate use of a reputation and building a web presence that enhances their company's brand and reduces liability.

Brossman  includes real-life examples of how this new approach has led to disaster. Take BP CEO Tony Hayward. Following the April 2010 Gulf oil spill that killed 11, Hayward grumbled online that "he'd like his life back."

"Silence from executives often feeds the fire," Brossman said. "People want to hear from leaders during times of crisis. Bragging about your latest yacht race win certainly wasn't the right approach."

Brossman's presentation focuses on the course to maintain an executive brand: analyze, plan, engage, and respond. He gives participants tools and action steps not just for emergencies, but for an everyday path to a positive reputation.

"This presentation is exceptional," said Johnny Bass of Bass Business Solutions, a member of the North Carolina Executive Roundtable (NCER), a nonprofit professional association for senior business executives, at which Brossman spoke to a sellout crowd at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC on August 11, 2017. "I recently had the opportunity to hear Martin Brossman's talk on "Reputation, Monitoring, Enhancement and Management on and off the Web. The first thing I did when I returned to my office was to review my LinkedIn profile to see how I presented myself.  I needed some work. Thanks to Martin for getting me headed on the right track."

About NCER
The North Carolina Executive Roundtable provides a forum for building trusted relationships among members. NCER fosters a culture where peers discuss and explore business ideas and challenges in an open, receptive environment.

About Martin Brossman
Martin Brossman is a leading authority on Linkedin, Reputation Management, and building a positive digital presence. He is a business coach, consultant, and a dynamic trainer known for his insight and humor. A member of the National Speakers Association, Martin is a popular speaker on effective and safe online reputation enhancement and professional development topics. He also provides customized coaching and training for individuals and groups, integrating digital media, professional  networking, and reputation management. He has co-hosted a leading podcast on Social Selling for over 5 years, Linking Into Sales.  His 22 years of professional experience includes 7 years with IBM and 13 years developing and operating small businesses. Coaching since 1995, he developed a certification / mentoring program for Coaches in 2003.

End
Martin Brossman & Associates PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share