 
News By Tag
* Yogamats PFRs fertility
* Universal Society Of Hinduism
* Rajan Zed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Hindus urge yoga-mat firms not to use PFRs which may affect fertility

 
BOSTON - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hindus have urged yoga mat firms not to use PFRs (chemicals commonly used in yoga mats) as Harvard and other researchers recently found that exposure to PFRs may affect fertility.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged US Consumer Product Safety Commission and its Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle to look into this study and the ingredients used in various yoga mats.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged various yoga mats labels like Manduka, Lululemon, Jade, Hugger Mugger, prAna, Gaiam, etc.; to have a deeper look at the ingredients used by them if they were serious about the welfare of their consumers.

Moreover, one did not need a fancy yoga mat to practice yoga, a liberation powerhouse referred as "a living fossil", which was a mental and physical discipline whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Rajan Zed pointed out.

A study by Harvard, Duke & Michigan researchers published in August issue of Environmental Health Perspectives (EHP) states that evidence from animal studies suggests that exposure to organophosphate flame retardants (PFRs) can disrupt endocrine function and impair embryo development.

It concluded that concentrations of some urinary PFR metabolites were negatively associated with proportions of successful fertilization, implantation, clinical pregnancy, and live birth.

One in six couples worldwide is reportedly affected by infertility. EHP is a publication of the U.S. Federal Government.
End
Source:USOH
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Yogamats PFRs fertility, Universal Society Of Hinduism, Rajan Zed
Industry:Fitness
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
USOFH News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share