American Premium Water (HIPH) Pacts with BioHemp Industries, Advances CBD Hydrogen Initiative
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Playa Vista, CA., – Fresh off the launch of its leading-edge Lalpina Hydrogen Water, American Premium Water Corporation (OTC HIPH), has signed an agreement with BioHemp Industries, a grower of USDA certified industrial hemp, to produce CBD for the Company's upcoming product.
"This lays the groundwork for one of our key initiatives for 2018, Lalpina CBD-infused Hydrogen Water," said APW CEO Zack Davis. "The people at BioHemp have an incredible dedication to producing the finest, most organic hemp and CBD possible. There's great synergy between our companies, and we're really excited about the ability to infuse this product with the absolute top-shelf CBD source from the get-go," added Davis, a longtime proponent of a hemp-inclusive economy.
As the Company ramps up distribution of its health benefit-laden Lalpina Hydrogen, CBD oil, a natural byproduct of hemp, has itself been gaining traction as an effective alternative treatment for a variety of health issues, including epileptic seizures, glaucoma, asthma, and in certain cases, as a supplement to chemotherapy. The alliance furthers the Company's mission as a biotech firm focused on health-driven consumer beverages.
For North Carolina-based BioHemp Industries, the agreement makes organic good sense. Said BioHemp CEO Jamie Allen, "CBD can be delivered in a variety of ways, including water, but the hydrogen infusion takes CBD delivery to a whole new level. We're really looking forward to working with American Premium Water to help add such a uniquely great option to their line."
For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH, go to http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/
For more information on BioHemp Industries, go to https://www.BioHempUSA.com/
