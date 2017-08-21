 
News By Tag
* Poetry Reading
* Open Mic
* Brooklyn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221


Brownstone Poets Presents Alice B. Fogel, Howard Pflanzer, and Christina M. Rau

 
 
Brooklyn Bridge 12
Brooklyn Bridge 12
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Poetry Reading
Open Mic
Brooklyn

Industry:
Books

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents

Saturday, September 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Alice B. Fogel

Howard Pflanzer

Christina M. Rau

@ Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or  to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

pcarragon@gmail.com

brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/

en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712


Bios:
Alice B Fogel is the Poet Laureate of New Hampshire. In addition to Strange Terrain, a guide to appreciating poetry without necessarily "getting" it, she is the author, most recently, of A Doubtful House (2017). Other collections include Interval: Poems Based on Bach's Goldberg Variations (2015), which won the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature and the New Hampshire Literary Award in Poetry, and Be That Empty, a national bestseller. A nine-time Pushcart nominee & recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship & other awards, her poems appear in many journals and anthologies, including Best American Poetry and Poet's Choice.

Howard Pflanzer is a poet, playwright, and fiction writer. Dead Birds or Avian Blues was published by Fly By Night Press (2011). Recent publications include Brownstone Poets Anthology, FIVE Poetry, And Then, Downtown Brooklyn, Poems:LES Festival of the Arts Dedicated to the LES (TNC 2016, 2017), An Unnatural Election and Word: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes (2017) He was the prizewinning November 2013 Poet of the Month of The Poetry Company. His hybrid performance piece, Walt Whitman Opera, adapted from Whitman's poetry with music by Constance Cooper, was presented at the undergroundzero festival in New York (2014).

Christina M. Rau is the author of the sci-fi fem poetry collection, Liberating The Astronauts (Aqueduct Press, 2017) and the chapbooks WakeBreatheMove (Finishing Line Press, 2015) and For The Girls, I (dancing girl press, 2014). Her poetry has appeared on gallery walls in The Ekphrastic Poster Show, on car magnets for The Living Poetry Project, and in various literary journals. She also serves as Poetry Editor for the international literary journal The Nassau Review at Nassau Community College where she teaches writing. In her non-writing life, she practices yoga occasionally and line dances on other occasions.

Contact
Brownstone Poets
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Patricia Carragon
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Poetry Reading, Open Mic, Brooklyn
Industry:Books
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brownstone Poets PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share