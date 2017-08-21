News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brownstone Poets Presents Alice B. Fogel, Howard Pflanzer, and Christina M. Rau
Saturday, September 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Alice B. Fogel
Howard Pflanzer
Christina M. Rau
@ Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
pcarragon@gmail.com
brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
en-gb.facebook.com/
Bios:
Alice B Fogel is the Poet Laureate of New Hampshire. In addition to Strange Terrain, a guide to appreciating poetry without necessarily "getting" it, she is the author, most recently, of A Doubtful House (2017). Other collections include Interval: Poems Based on Bach's Goldberg Variations (2015), which won the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature and the New Hampshire Literary Award in Poetry, and Be That Empty, a national bestseller. A nine-time Pushcart nominee & recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship & other awards, her poems appear in many journals and anthologies, including Best American Poetry and Poet's Choice.
Howard Pflanzer is a poet, playwright, and fiction writer. Dead Birds or Avian Blues was published by Fly By Night Press (2011). Recent publications include Brownstone Poets Anthology, FIVE Poetry, And Then, Downtown Brooklyn, Poems:LES Festival of the Arts Dedicated to the LES (TNC 2016, 2017), An Unnatural Election and Word: An Anthology by A Gathering of the Tribes (2017) He was the prizewinning November 2013 Poet of the Month of The Poetry Company. His hybrid performance piece, Walt Whitman Opera, adapted from Whitman's poetry with music by Constance Cooper, was presented at the undergroundzero festival in New York (2014).
Christina M. Rau is the author of the sci-fi fem poetry collection, Liberating The Astronauts (Aqueduct Press, 2017) and the chapbooks WakeBreatheMove (Finishing Line Press, 2015) and For The Girls, I (dancing girl press, 2014). Her poetry has appeared on gallery walls in The Ekphrastic Poster Show, on car magnets for The Living Poetry Project, and in various literary journals. She also serves as Poetry Editor for the international literary journal The Nassau Review at Nassau Community College where she teaches writing. In her non-writing life, she practices yoga occasionally and line dances on other occasions.
Contact
Brownstone Poets
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse