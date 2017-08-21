Brownstone Poets Presents Alice B. Fogel, Howard Pflanzer, and Christina M. Rau

Brooklyn Bridge 12

-- Brownstone Poets presentsSaturday, September 16 at 2:30 p.m.Alice B. FogelHoward PflanzerChristina M. Rau@ Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia Carragonpcarragon@gmail.combrownstonepoets.blogspot.com/en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712Bios:Alice B Fogel is the Poet Laureate of New Hampshire. In addition to, a guide to appreciating poetry without necessarily "getting" it, she is the author, most recently, of(2017). Other collections include(2015), which won the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature and the New Hampshire Literary Award in Poetry, and, a national bestseller. A nine-time Pushcart nominee & recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship & other awards, her poems appear in many journals and anthologies, includingandHoward Pflanzer is a poet, playwright, and fiction writer.was published by Fly By Night Press (2011). Recent publications includeandHe was the prizewinning November 2013 Poet of the Month of The Poetry Company. His hybrid performance piece,, adapted from Whitman's poetry with music by Constance Cooper, was presented at the undergroundzero festival in New York (2014).Christina M. Rau is the author of the sci-fi fem poetry collection,(Aqueduct Press, 2017) and the chapbooks(Finishing Line Press, 2015) and(dancing girl press, 2014). Her poetry has appeared on gallery walls in The Ekphrastic Poster Show, on car magnets for The Living Poetry Project, and in various literary journals. She also serves as Poetry Editor for the international literary journalat Nassau Community College where she teaches writing. In her non-writing life, she practices yoga occasionally and line dances on other occasions.