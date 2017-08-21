 
2nd Brownstone Poets Anthology Reading In Brooklyn

 
 
Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology
Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Second Brownstone Poets Anthology Book Event
A Celebration of Poetry and Prose from Poets from
Brownstone Poets Reading Series Held in Brooklyn Heights

The list of readers from this anthology is growing, as well as the excitement!

Barbara Rosenthal
Dorothy Friedman August
Elliot Abosh
Erica MappFrancine Witte
Gabriel Don
Jan GardenCastro
Noel David Cohen
Richard Fein
Rosalie Calabrese
Ron Kolm
Patricia Carragon
Rosalie Calabrese
Steve Dalachinsky
Yoko Otomo
Zev Torres

Wednesday, September 13 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Brooklyn Public Library--Park Slope Branch
431 6th Avenue at 9th Street
Brooklyn,  NY  11215
718-832-1853

Free Admission— LIMITED OPEN MIC

SUBWAYS: R to 9th St. and 4th Ave.   F to Seventh Ave.

Facebook Event

Brownstone Poets has been inspiring poetry in Brooklyn since 2005. We strive to be unique and diverse, and we welcome a multitude of styles and forms. We would like to thank this year's sixty-four reader-contributors listed below, as well as our loyal attendees. Without their love for, and dedication to, our reading series, this anthology would not have been possible.

We are proud to have the Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma as our poet in residence. We would also like to honor this year's guest poet, Bruce Weber, and pay tribute to our fellow poets Bill Pyles and Frank Simone, who recently passed away.

This collection of poetry, infused with Brooklyn imagery, is our contribution to the vibrant creative spirit in the borough of Kings.

For those contributors who have never rec'd their comp copy, you can pick it up at any Brownstone Poets reading, etc.

Additional books on sale at the readings for $12

