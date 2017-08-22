 
Industry News





Progressive Democrats To Trump: Stop Assaulting Our Rights

Who: Progressive Democrats of America What: Denouncing Donald Trump's dereliction of duty Why: To oppose assaults on constitutional rights When: Until Trump ends his assaults on Americans' basic rights How: Via direct action and outreach
 
 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Contacts available for interviews / appearances for print and on air:

Executive Director Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org / 720-256-8373

Communications Director Mike Hersh mike@pdamerica.org / 301-602-9388

Deputy Director Michael Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org / 727-320-4502

Washington, D.C.— Executive Director Donna Smith said, "As Hurricane Harvey began its assault on the Texas coast Friday, Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) noted that Donald Trump doing was assaulting justice as he pardoned disgraced former sheriff Joe Arpaio. Trump was also assaulting the rights of transgender Americans as he signed the ban on transgendered people in the armed services.  As North Korea lobbed short range missiles in the midst of all of this, who among us could feel protected from our own president and his Trumpublican friends in Congress?"

Smith added, "During this time in which we are all called upon to protect our neighbors as we would wish our neighbors to protect us, PDA activists will reach out to the people in our local communities and organize. We will lend our support wherever progressives are gathered for advocacy and action.  We will listen to one another, and comfort frightened communities."

Smith concluded, "We're wishing safety for those in the midst of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, now is the time to defend one another. In doing so, we will defend the nation against the cruelty and injustice of Trumpublican rule. I am sure that we shall overcome."

Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the Democratic Party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements. PDA's Healthcare Not Warfare campaign brings together the need for a comprehensive universal healthcare system with our advocacy for scaled-down military spending and reliance on non-military approaches to foreign policy, rather than regime change and military action.

The PDA National Advisory Board includes: Representatives John Conyers, Jr., Barbara Lee, Keith Ellison, Raul Grijalva, and James McGovern; as well as progressive leaders including Academy Award winning documentarian Michael Moore, Actress / Activist Mimi Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, Author Jim Hightower, and Radio Hosts / Authors Lila Garrett and Thom Hartmann. Esteemed activists Michael Lighty, Medea Benjamin, Steve Cobble, Kristin Cabral, and Dr. Paul Song, M.D. also serve on the PDA Advisory Board.

For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contact:

Executive Director Donna Smith
***@pdamerica.org
