BBQ Bros Rubs loved By Amazon Food Community

There is no need to travel the globe anymore to have the flavor you crave!

bbqbrosrubs.com amazon.com reviews

Media Contact

Dan Martino

BBQ Bros Rubs

3232353154

dan@martinoenterprisesinc.com Dan MartinoBBQ Bros Rubs3232353154

End

-- BBQ Bros Rubs caters to the food community and culinary enthusiast seeking high quality spices and flavor profiles from around the globe. With so much competition in the world of spice rubs BBQ Bros Rubs is making a long lasting impression on the Pit Master community.With influence from the most influential BBQ cities and culinary hotspots BBQ Bros Rubs will make every meal taste that much better.Check out what the BBQ BROS RUBS fans and customers have to say on Amon March 23, 2016Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseI haven't tried them all yet but I'm really excited to because the Carolina rub did wonders for my pot roast. I also bough the Western trio and I absolutely love it! These rubs are high quality and MSG free with all very different and distinct flavors. The amount I received is well worth the money spent. Will definitely buy again and recommend to anyone!on April 3, 2017Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseI have enjoyed this. They have a good flavor. I need to try the Carolina but the other two were very enjoyable. Had a party and used the New Orleans and the group I was with enjoyed it.on May 4, 2016Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseWe are new to home smoking, going old-school with a charcoal unit. We have used the Memphis style on pork butt and spare ribs with great results, and did a brisket with the Carolina that came out perfect. Following some suggestions we rub the meat down with prepared yellow mustard before applying the dry rub. I have used the Memphis style worked into ground chuck with some fine chopped onion for burgers on the grill with truly good results. Great product, great customer service.on July 3, 2017Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseI have purchased 1000s of items from Amazon but have never written a review. I was compelled to write one after using these rubs. I have used them around 7-8 times already and they have been a huge hit! I have been getting compliments left, right and center. As much as I would like to take credit for my grilling skills, I know it's thanks to these rubs. My friends who have been grilling much longer than I have, have been asking me for the recipe for my steaks and chicken, all thanks to these rubs. I especially recommend the Carolina rub. I have been using these to marinate the steaks and they taste amazingly good.Highly recommend these rubs and will be definitely ordering them again and again!on August 25, 2017Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseI bought these because I wanted new dry rubs to try with my Pit Barrel Cooker(Which I love). So far I have tried the New Orleans style on a turkey, which was amazing. Everyone said it was the best turkey they ever had. I also used the Memphis on a pork butt and made pulled pork and I tried both the Memphis and Carolina on whole chickens. It was all fantastic. I was new to smoking and BBQing but these and my PBC are so simple and they come out so good, my friends think I'm some kind of BBQ savant haha. Just try them you won't be disappointed. Going tot to try them on wings next.on November 13, 2016Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseExcellent product! Very happy with the taste and the amount of each bottle! The amount you receive for the price is exceptional. Also the fact that you receive three different flavours for three different types of meals. One for fish and shrimp, one for ribs and beef, and one for pork. The rubs are not too spicy at all. They are the perfect medium blend that everyone should enjoy. Excellent purchase and arrived on time and exactly as advertised. I am very happy with the purchase.on December 24, 2015Flavor: BBQ Bros Rubs-Southern StyleVerified PurchaseI have no idea of the mix of ingredients in this company's products, whatever they are is phenomenal. My brisket and ribs have never tasted so good. Please consider trying their products if you take pride in offering your family and guests something that is out of this world.