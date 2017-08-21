News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Big Trees Inc. Ships Large Trees into Canada to Complete Significant Residential Project
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to provide a shipment of tall, full Excelsa Cedar trees to Canada. After researching the logistics of international shipping, Big Trees received approval for the process.
Big Trees prepared 12 large Excelsa Cedars for handling and shipping in container trucks, and began the process of loading out the trucks to head to the border. The trees were 22 feet tall and weighed 4,000 to 5,000 pounds each. Once the trees crossed the border and were onsite, they were unloaded and placed with a crane into the property in strategic locations for a screening effort.
Todd Holmes, Operations Manager at Big Trees, mentioned: "Sending large trees over any distance can become problematic. From the build of a large root ball starting to sag as it bounces down the highway, to how the trees are protected from any wind exposure. There are lots of ways for things to get compromised and for the receiving team to get trees they can't work with. Our crews have been honing many techniques for these unusual, living freight efforts, and it's a thrill to know things all went as planned from the front office to the last tree being unloaded and planted into the landscape.
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/
Contact
Big Tree supply
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse