 
News By Tag
* Tree Sales
* Tree Transplanting
* Privacy Trees
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Snohomish
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221


Big Trees Inc. Ships Large Trees into Canada to Complete Significant Residential Project

Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to provide a shipment of tall, full Excelsa Cedar trees to Canada. After researching the logistics of international shipping, Big Trees received approval for the process.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tree Sales
Tree Transplanting
Privacy Trees

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Snohomish - Washington - US

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Big Trees Inc.,  a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to provide a shipment of tall, full Excelsa Cedar trees to Canada. After researching the logistics of international shipping, Big Trees received approval for the process.

Big Trees prepared 12 large Excelsa Cedars for handling and shipping in container trucks, and began the process of loading out the trucks to head to the border. The trees were 22 feet tall and weighed 4,000 to 5,000 pounds each. Once the trees crossed the border and were onsite, they were unloaded and placed with a crane into the property in strategic locations for a screening effort.

Todd Holmes, Operations Manager at Big Trees, mentioned: "Sending large trees over any distance can become problematic. From the build of a large root ball starting to sag as it bounces down the highway, to how the trees are protected from any wind exposure. There are lots of ways for things to get compromised and for the receiving team to get trees they can't work with. Our crews have been honing many techniques for these unusual, living freight efforts, and it's a thrill to know things all went as planned from the front office to the last tree being unloaded and planted into the landscape.

Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at http://www.bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.

Contact
Big Tree supply
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Big Tree Supply PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share