Allen Maintenance, Inc. Wants to Help Clean Michigan Businesses and Organizations
After all, for more than, 25-years, Gerald Allen, owner of Allen Maintenance, Inc., has offered building maintenance and commercial cleaning services to businesses and organizations around the Metro Detroit and Southeastern, Michigan areas.
Mr. Allen believes it's important that Michigan businesses and organizations have strong ties with a professional commercial cleaning service provider, who takes pride in delivering quality services that helps eliminate germs and bacteria.
In fact, Mr. Allen joined forces with the Worldwide Cleaning Association (ISSA), to learn how to improve Allen Maintenance, Inc. commercial cleaning services, and to assure all services comply with cleaning industry regulations and models.
With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, Allen Maintenance, Inc., hopes Metro Detroit and Southeastern, Michigan area businesses and organizations, reach out for help, to manage their business or organization environments.
To learn more about the services provided by Allen Maintenance, Inc., log on to their Website at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com Or, log on to their Blog to watch educational video clips on why working with this commercial cleaning service provider is beneficial for your business or organization http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com
Contact
Kim Mckinney
313-383-4840
amc54@comcast.net
