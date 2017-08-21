 
News By Tag
* Energy Consulting
* Energy Savings
* Energy Efficiency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221


Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At An Energy Efficienct Home

 
HOUSTON - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you tired of paying that giant monthly energy bill? You know that electricity and gas are inherent necessities in our world, but you don't think you should have to pay whatever crazy price the energy companies demand. And, Jeremy Gutierrez agrees with you, which is why he is ready to set up an energy auction for your place of residence or business. He knows that when the energy companies have to battle to win your business, you are the one that comes out ahead.

Are you looking to purchase an energy efficient home? CNet recently wrote an article, discussing signs that you're buying an energy efficient property.

• Smart thermostats are a great sign that your next home is energy efficient. If every home in the country had these, we would save an incredible amount of energy each year.

• Think about a tankless water heater, where hot water is only produced when you need it. These are much more efficient than regular water heaters, and can be a key to energy savings.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
End
Source:Jeremy Gutierrez
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Consulting, Energy Savings, Energy Efficiency
Industry:Energy
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share