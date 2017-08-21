News By Tag
Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At An Energy Efficienct Home
Are you looking to purchase an energy efficient home? CNet recently wrote an article, discussing signs that you're buying an energy efficient property.
• Smart thermostats are a great sign that your next home is energy efficient. If every home in the country had these, we would save an incredible amount of energy each year.
• Think about a tankless water heater, where hot water is only produced when you need it. These are much more efficient than regular water heaters, and can be a key to energy savings.
If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
