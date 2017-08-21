Healthy Savannah recipient of Whole Foods Market Savannah's 5% Day

Contact

-- Healthy Savannah is the recipient of Whole Foods Market Savannah 5% Day. The Community Giving Day is Thursday, Aug. 31, and 5% of the entire day's net sales will be donated to Healthy Savannah. Healthy Savannah is a local non-profit dedicated to making Savannah a healthier place to live by increasing opportunities for citizens to engage in physical activity and consume a nutritious, balanced diet."We are excited to be partnering with Whole Foods Market for this special day! Joining us will be other Healthy Savannah partners as we increase awareness on opportunities to make the healthy choice the easy choice for everyone in our community!" said Paula Kreissler, Director of Healthy Living and Community Development for Healthy Savannah.Proceeds from the day will be added to the Healthy Savannah Mini Grant fund.Whole Foods Market Savannah is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store is located at 1815 Victory Dr. For more information, call (912)272-9494.Additional information:Healthy Savannah is accepting applications through August 31st for Healthy Savannah Mini Grants. Organizations who promote the Healthy Savannah mission of encouraging residents to move towards healthy lifestyles. Application focus areas should include one of the following: increasing the number of active community environments – Utilize urban planning approaches that promote physical activity; increasing access to health-promoting foods – Increase access to fruits and vegetables consumed by community residents; and increasing the number of people who have access to low cost or free recreational opportunities – Increase community ownership, involvement in, and use of public facilities.The Healthy Savannah Mini Grant project is a community-level response to combat the obesity epidemic and the chronic diseases to which it contributes, such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. These diseases are on the rise in Savannah, across the region, and nationwide. As such, Healthy Savannah is an organization of local agencies and partners committed to preventing chronic diseases by promoting policies that support healthy eating and physical activity.MORE INFORMATION ON HEALTHY SAVANNAH: Healthy Savannah is dedicated to making Savannah a healthier place to live. Launched in 2007 by (then) Mayor Otis Johnson, Healthy Savannah's mission is to achieve a healthier community by creating and advocating for a variety of policies and programs to increase opportunities for citizens to engage in physical activity and consume a nutritious, balanced diet. Healthy Savannah supports local programs for families, schools, businesses, and faith-based organizations. The leadership team is composed of people from all sectors of the community. Business owners, non-profit managers, government and public service staff, community organizers, and faith-based leaders all play a role in helping the vision of a healthy Savannah come to life.For more information, contact:Paula KreisslerDirector of Healthy Living and Community Development, Healthy Savannah and YMCA of Coastal Georgia912-272- 9494Paula@healthysavannah.org