Industry News





August 2017
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Scores 7 Award Nominations from the FANtastic Horror Film Festival!

Gregory Blair's comedy/horror hybrid gathers more accolades in its festival run, including nods for Best Feature, Best Actor, Best Actress, & more!
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Gregory Blair's award-winning independent horror/comedy GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has been annouced as an Official Selection of the FANtastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego with seven new award nominations for the film.  GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE has already won the L.A Movie Award for "Outstanding Comedy/Horror Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble" as well as "Best Comedy" from the Artists & Aliens Film Festival.  Now, it is honored with nominations for seven FHFF awards for Best Feature, Best Comedy, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress & Best Editing.

The film--Blair's follow-up to DEADLY REVISIONS--is a fast-paced, wacky romp in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil involving a friendly backyard gathering that goes hilariously awry when an unexpected guest arrives.  With a pickaxe.  And an attitude.  It's a screwball brew of murder, mirth and mayhem that critics have hailed "Hilarious!", "Brilliant!" and "A Comedic Romp!" (Search My Trash Filmsite, The Movie Sleuth and Geek Nerdery, respectively).

The FANtastic Horror Film Festival is run by founders Mike and JoAnn Thomas and has been going strong for years. It offers horror fans and filmmakers a plethora of screenings, panels, celebrity guests and a closing night party and awards show.  The festival prides itself in its ongoing effort to include both established and up-and-coming horror producers, directors and actors to the proceedings…and to cater to fans of the genre.  There's even an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorites.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the festival, again," Blair said. "I've been before and it's always a terrific vibe:  the mood is festive and infectious, with everyone feeling welcome and celebrating in the spirit of friendship and fun.  I think GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE will fit right in.  And I'm so grateful to the FHFF judges for choosing to honor our film with so many nominations!"

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE plays October 29th at 6:45. GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.

VOTE for GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE in all 7 categories at:
https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/vQB5y5 Voting is open through September 4th.

See the trailer and more at the GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Official website:
https://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com
