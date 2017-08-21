 
News By Tag
* Finding Neverland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221


KRAVIS CENTER: Tix Go on Public Sale Sept 1 for Kravis On Broadway's THE KING AND I

 
 
The cast of FINDING NEVERLAND
The cast of FINDING NEVERLAND
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Finding Neverland

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Kravis Center Announces Public Ticket Sales for

Kravis On Broadway 10th Anniversary Season Productions of

Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I

and FINDING NEVERLAND

Tony Award® and Audience Choice Award winning shows both on sale to the public beginning September 1 at 10 am

WEST PALM BEACH (August 21, 2017) – The public is invited to join in the celebration of a decade of smash hit shows from the Great White Way during the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' 2017/2018 season of Kravis On Broadway.  Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 1 at 10 am for the November 7 – 12 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I and the January 2 – 7 production of FINDING NEVERLAND.

Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this "breathtaking and exquisite" (The New York Times) musical, directed by Bartlett Sher. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," "Shall We Dance" and "Something Wonderful." Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, THE KING AND I is "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine).

The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash hit "captures the kid-at-heart," says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!" Directed by visionary Tony®-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. FINDING NEVERLAND is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR).

Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Jim and Judy Harpel and Diann and Thomas Mann. Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I and FINDING NEVERLAND start at $28 and may be purchased beginning Friday, September 1 at 10 am at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Dashiell

561-543-8276

palmbeachpr@yahoo.com
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Finding Neverland
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share