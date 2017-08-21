KRAVIS CENTER: Tix Go on Public Sale Sept 1 for Kravis On Broadway's THE KING AND I

News By Tag
WEST PALM BEACH (August 21, 2017) – The public is invited to join in the celebration of a decade of smash hit shows from the Great White Way during the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' 2017/2018 season of Kravis On Broadway. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 1 at 10 am for the November 7 – 12 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I and the January 2 – 7 production of FINDING NEVERLAND.
Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this "breathtaking and exquisite" (The New York Times) musical, directed by Bartlett Sher. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," "Shall We Dance" and "Something Wonderful." Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, THE KING AND I is "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine).
The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash hit "captures the kid-at-heart,"
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Jim and Judy Harpel and Diann and Thomas Mann. Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I and FINDING NEVERLAND start at $28 and may be purchased beginning Friday, September 1 at 10 am at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
