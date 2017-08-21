 
News By Tag
* WestDelaware football Indee
* New Car Tire Sales
* Independence Mustangs Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221


New Youtube Ch. Sponsors For Independence, IA Mustang Football At West Delaware In Manchester, Iowa

Dunlap Motors, Ohl Iowa Realty, Puffet Chiropractic Clinic, Los Jinetes, Moser Preschool & Daycare, Malek Motorsports, BeMusic, The Wapsie C.L.A.M., Kegler, Kegler & Arend Family Dentistry And More Now On The Cy & Charley's Youtube Channel.
 
 
www.cyandcharleys.com
www.cyandcharleys.com
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Varsity Indee Mustangs football team were looking to build on the 27 point momentum from last week's opening home game. They traveled to West Delaware for game 2 and they were looking to upset the Hawks. West Delaware was ready and the Independence Mustangs had a big challenge ahead of them. Indee played tough and made some big plays early on like a couple interceptions that stalled the Hawks. However, the West Delaware Hawks didn't stop throwing the football and Indee had to play catch up from there on out. West Delaware went into halftime up 21-0.

In the second half Independence wanted to get tougher and defense and they had some big plays and QB pressure to send the message. West Delaware responded by scoring and scoring often when they had the opportunities in the red zone. Indee had some good drives, but being on the road for this game was too much for the Mustangs. West Delware won the game by a score of 37-0. You can watch some video highlights of this game and other games on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel produced by Andrew Chismar Productions.

For more information you can watch the game highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P7GYm3ruyU



Contact
Ron Hearn
(319) 334-2565
coachron@indytel.com
End
Source:Cy & Charley's
Email:***@indytel.com Email Verified
Tags:WestDelaware football Indee, New Car Tire Sales, Independence Mustangs Sports
Industry:Automotive
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share