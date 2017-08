New Youtube Ch. Sponsors For Independence, IA Mustang Football At West Delaware In Manchester, Iowa

Dunlap Motors, Ohl Iowa Realty, Puffet Chiropractic Clinic, Los Jinetes, Moser Preschool & Daycare, Malek Motorsports, BeMusic, The Wapsie C.L.A.M., Kegler, Kegler & Arend Family Dentistry And More Now On The Cy & Charley's Youtube Channel.

-- The Varsity Indee Mustangs football team were looking to build on the 27 point momentum from last week's opening home game. They traveled to West Delaware for game 2 and they were looking to upset the Hawks. West Delaware was ready and the Independence Mustangs had a big challenge ahead of them. Indee played tough and made some big plays early on like a couple interceptions that stalled the Hawks. However, the West Delaware Hawks didn't stop throwing the football and Indee had to play catch up from there on out. West Delaware went into halftime up 21-0.In the second half Independence wanted to get tougher and defense and they had some big plays and QB pressure to send the message. West Delaware responded by scoring and scoring often when they had the opportunities in the red zone. Indee had some good drives, but being on the road for this game was too much for the Mustangs. West Delware won the game by a score of 37-0. You can watch some video highlights of this game and other games on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel produced by Andrew Chismar Productions.For more information you can watch the game highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=_P7GYm3ruyU